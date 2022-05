BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases rising, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa on Tuesday said she strongly encourages residents and visitors wear masks indoors and at public gatherings, but the city is not yet reinstituting a mandate. 🦠COVID-19 UPDATE🦠 Commissioner of Health @TheOfficialDocD issued a strong recommendation to begin wearing masks indoors due to a 243% rise in cases over the past 28 days. (1/3) — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) May 10, 2022 “I am strongly recommending that masks be worn indoors or in public settings regardless of vaccination status,” she said. Over the last 28 days, cases have increased by 243%,...

