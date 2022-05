NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new report digging into U.S. locations with the greatest rent increases from 2019 to 2022 found Nashville had the 15th highest surge. This comes as historic inflation continues to put pressure on the wallets of taxpayers. Stessa says renters in many markets are seeing increases of 20% or more as they sign new leases, and, with the nationwide rental vacancy rate at just 5.6%, renters have few alternatives to find more affordable options.

