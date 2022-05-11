ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

State Senate District 17 candidates

By Staff Report
Nevada Appeal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s LVN, Dr. Robin Titus and Jim Wheeler offer their viewpoints on questions presented to them by The Fallon Post and the Lahontan Valley News. They are running for State Senate District 17. The term for the seat is four years. Dr. Robin Titus serves as the...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefallonpost.org

Tanya Freeman: Candidate for County Commission District 2

I was born and raised in California, but left in 1976 and never looked back. I joined the United States Army and served 2 years then was Honorably Discharged. From there I moved to Alabama having enjoyed my time stationed there. I lived in northeast Alabama for a few years, moved to Colorado and spent a number of years in the medical field, then changed directions and joined the Ironworkers Local 27 and completed their Journeyman program. I have lived in several western states and enjoy the rural lifestyle. I landed in Churchill County over 20 years ago and started my own business doing home repair and Water Treatment Distribution, licensed by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevadans rally at Capitol in Carson City for abortion rights

Abortions-rights supporters gathered at the Capitol Saturday afternoon to rally for increased abortion access in Nevada. The protest was organized in response to a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme court that was leaked at the beginning of May. The draft suggests that the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade , which ruled that states may not regulate a woman’s decision to abort a pregnancy within the first trimester.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada awarded $4.4 million for ecosystem restoration

Nevada will receive $4.41 million of the $68.4 million in the infrastructure law to pay for ecosystem restoration projects nationwide. The infrastructure law contains a total of $1.4 billion for ecosystem projects over the next five years. The money will be awarded to states, tribes and territories before the end...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

3 Carson school leaders get national sustainability awards

The most energy efficient school district in Nevada, Carson City School District, took time to honor school leaders and students for sustainability efforts at its first inaugural “Green Impact” awards ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion. Most notably, district leaders earned three of only 10 total Trailblazer...
CARSON CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County legal - 24192

THE OVERSIGHT BOARD OF WESTERN NEVADA REGIONAL YOUTH CENTER TENTATIVE BUDGET AND ADOPTION OF FINAL BUDGET HEARING. The Tentative Budget and Adoption of Final Budget hearing for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. will be held on May 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Carson City Juvenile Probation Department Conference Room,...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Commission candidates speak at CEDA breakfast

The Churchill Entrepreneurial Development Association (CEDA) is hosting a breakfast meeting on March 18 at 6:45 a.m. at the Fallon Convention Center. Churchill County Commission candidates will be available to answer your questions. Running for the commission open seat are Tanya Freeman, Myles Getto, Ken Harmon and Tom Riggins. Pete...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Students deliver the news at Carson Middle School

In just a few minutes’ time, Carson Middle School’s CMNewz crewmembers turn on their lights, a laptop for livestreaming and their large television used as a teleprompter. Eighth graders Sean Thornton and Drew Olson set up their microphones, practice a run-through before going live referring to a poster reminding them about proper poise and speaking tips, and then the team begins streaming.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Don Jose’s Bar & Grill opens on Carson Street

Don Jose’s Bar & Grill on Carson and Corbett streets is a new restaurant with some familiar faces. General Manager Alecia Lorca worked at Carson City Joe’s in the same building before it closed in January. She says that after being open for a week, Joe’s old regulars are slowly shuffling into Don Jose’s.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy