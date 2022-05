Abortions-rights supporters gathered at the Capitol Saturday afternoon to rally for increased abortion access in Nevada. The protest was organized in response to a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme court that was leaked at the beginning of May. The draft suggests that the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade , which ruled that states may not regulate a woman’s decision to abort a pregnancy within the first trimester.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO