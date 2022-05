Former Philadelphia 76ers and current Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons sold his Moorestown, New Jersey, mansion to Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos recently. According to Dirt.com's Mark David, Simmons purchased the 10,500 square-foot home in 2019 for $2.375 million and sold it to Castellanos for $4.55 million, although some or all of the profit may have been absorbed by renovations Simmons made during his time as owner of the home.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO