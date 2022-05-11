ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

Springfield’s stellar goaltending continues in Game 1 win over WBS Penguins

By Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13vFLd_0fb7uspz00

Someone in the AHL finally solved a Springfield goaltender.

But not even Felix Robert’s second-period score and a whopping 51 shots on goal was enough to give the Penguins a win in their playoff series opener against the Thunderbirds.

Charlie Lindgren was the hero for the host T-Birds, finishing with 50 saves to give Springfield a 4-1 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday night in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division semifinals.

The T-Birds will have a chance to take a stranglehold on the best-of-five series when the two teams are right back on the ice for Game 2 on Thursday night.

The first step for the Penguins will be to find a way to solve Lindgren, who teamed up with Joel Hofer to end the regular season with an incredible combined shutout streak of 232 minutes, 55 seconds.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Radim Zohorna had been the last player to score against Springfield last month. The streak finally ended at 262:25 when Robert drove to the crease and steered a Pierre-Olivier Joseph shot past Lindgren to tie the game 1-1 midway through the second, answering a first-period marker from Will Bitten.

Springfield, the No. 2 seed in the division, needed less than four minutes to answer as a Klim Kostin slapshot beat Penguins goalie Tommy Nappier to give the T-Birds the lead for good.

Springfield leading scorer Sam Anas made it 3-1 at 8:28 of the third period and Dakota Joshua delivered an empty-netter to seal the victory.

The Penguins will have to hope their sustained pressure leads to more goals, as they managed 17 shots in each period and held a 51-27 edge for the game. Springfield had just four shots in the third.

Nappier finished with 23 saves in the loss.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Springfield, PA
Springfield, PA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Sam Anas
Person
Radim Zohorna
Person
Klim Kostin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy