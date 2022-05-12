ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Man with 55 outstanding warrants nabbed when Hendersonville police make drug lab bust

By Samiar Nefzi
 3 days ago
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A man has been arrested after an investigation that led Hendersonville police to what appeared to be an illegal drug laboratory.

On Tuesday afternoon, while following up on reports of stolen property at 43 Bridgett Loop Road, Hendersonville officers located what was believed to be a portable clandestine lab.

“Very residential, families all around us, everything from older folks, like, up to kids,” neighbor Diane Newman said. “So, that was unexpected.”

MAY 11, 2022 - Gage Brodin Karet, 32, was arrested Tuesday on Bridgett Loop Road when Hendersonville police found what they believed to be a portal clandestine lab. (Photo credit: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)

Gage Brodin Karet, 32, was arrested on scene and book on several charges:

  • 5 counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle
  • 2 counts of financial card fraud
  • 1 count of possessing stolen property
  • 1 count of burglary
  • 1 count of firearm by felon
  • 1 count of resist delay obstruct

Neighbor Patrick Tighe said he witnessed the tense moments leading up to the arrest.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I caught somebody running across the meadow followed by a police officer with a taser drawn in hot pursuit,” Tighe said.

The SBI assisted with the removal of contaminated materials, Hendersonville public information officer Allison Justus said.

“My grandchildren play here, and, now, I’d be afraid to let them out in the yard,” nearby neighbor Diane Nilo said.

MAY 11, 2022 - Gage Brodin Karet, 32, was arrested Tuesday on Bridgett Loop Road when Hendersonville police found what they believed to be a portal clandestine lab. (Photo credit: WOS staff)

Hendersonville officials confirmed Karet does not own the property, which is listed on Airbnb.

“The people who’ve rented short-term seemed to be very nice,” Tighe said. “No issues at all.”

Karet also has 55 outstanding warrants in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, according to Justus. Further charges are expected related to a number of breaking and entering’s in Hendersonville and Henderson County.

Karet has not been charged with any drug-related offenses.

