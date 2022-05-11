ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Honors For Hero Cop

By Editorials
Western Queens Gazette
 3 days ago

Thirty-five bronze plaques bearing the names of NYPD officers who died in the line of duty in 2021were unveiled in the NYPD "Hall of Heroes" at One Police Plaza in Lower Manhattan on May 3rd. Among those honored was Highway Patrol Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who emigrated with...

www.qgazette.com

Western Queens Gazette

Crime Watch

Police are continuing their investigation into the death of an Astoria woman who was struck and killed while attempting to cross 21st Street near Astoria Park South on May 6th. Cops said a 73-year-old female driver was turning from Astoria Park South onto 21st Street in her 2005 Ford Element...
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Man On the Run In Ridgewood Murder

Gunfire broke the early morning silence on a street in Ridgewood early on May 9th, when an NYPD civilian employee was fatally shot inside her apartment on Fresh Pond Road, police said. NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morrill said police who responded to 911 calls of shots fired inside a third-floor...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Western Queens Gazette

Community News

Settlement Reached in Used Car Dealership Fraud Charges. The owner of two used car dealerships in Woodside has agreed to pay a series of hefty fines to customers and surrender its dealership licenses for two years, in settlement of charges that it bilked buyers out of thousands of dollars through illegal fees.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

FDNY: e-Bike Battery Explosions Fueled Astoria Bike Shop Blaze

A lithium battery inside at least one e-bike was to blame for a two-alarm blaze that tore through an Astoria bicycle shop on Monday afternoon, fire officials said. FDNY officials said 25 units and 106 firefighters responded to the blaze that started at about 2 p.m. on the first floor of a three-story brick building at 30-05 41st Street. The blaze was quickly upgraded to two-alarms, forcing residents to flee their apartments on the second and third floors,
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Queens Gazette

2022 Queensboro Dance Festival Announces Lineup

The Queensboro Dance Festival tour is back in action this summer, presenting 26 Queens-based dance companies and kicking off June 4 through October 2, with over 30 performances and classes across Queens. The festival is also a lead community partner in two major arts initiatives new this year, Queens Rising and TurnOut NYC.
QUEENS, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Open Call for Group Exhibition ‘Pink Flamingo: Clubs in Flux’

NYC nightclubs have always been a hotbed of creativity and have nurtured the early careers of countless talented musicians. These clubs have fostered powerful music scenes over the years, and many of them evolved into sacred spaces for dedicated local communities. However, all good things must come to an end, and as rapidly as nightclubs pop up in NYC they also shut their doors, due to gentrification, restrictive city laws and ordinances around nightlife, lack of money and support, senseless tragedies, and many other reasons.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Italian Charities of America Upcoming Events

Pasta Night in Memory of Joe Caruso – Saturday, May 21st. Save the date for a very special dance. "Join us for this very special night of dancing and food in memory of our friend Joe. Many have danced the night away with Joe and we all enjoyed his food especially his delicious pasta dishes served at so many of our dances!"
THEATER & DANCE
Western Queens Gazette

Truck Flow Management System Would Improve Logistics at JFK, Study Finds

A new feasibility study of the air cargo supply chain process at JFK International Airport ("JFK") makes a case for how a new, connected airport-wide Truck Flow Management System (TFMS) would streamline cargo operations for truckers and airport personnel, save time, money and fuel, and improve quality of life for residents, business owners and workers in the surrounding community. The feasibility study, JFK Cargo View: A System to Speed Truck Traffic Flow at JFK International Airport, was conducted by Rutgers University's Center for Advanced Infrastructure and Transportation (CAIT) and commissioned by GatewayJFK, a Business Improvement District representing the off-airport cargo community, a vital link in the world's supply chain.
INDUSTRY

