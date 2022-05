“Educating the mind without educating the Heart is no education at all,” -Aristotle. An exceptional person, with a heart, who bent rules, considering each child’s needs, shaped all from the mid 1980’s to our present time. Today, they are educated individuals, the backbone of American society, always acting with a heart. This is part of the legacy of Mrs. Athena Tsokou Kromidas, Greek American educator/administrator/professor/radio personality. Since her retirement in 2018, Mrs. Tsokou Kromidas has donated her services as President of the High Council of Education of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

RYE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO