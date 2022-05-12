Mother thanks Good Samaritans for rescue after suffering medical emergency while driving

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A West Palm Beach mother who suffered a medical emergency in Boynton Beach as she was driving her car in mid-day traffic speaks to CBS12 News.

Fortunately, her co-worker happened to be driving next to her at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright on May 5, and quickly realized something wasn’t right.

Later, several people got out of their car and worked together to stop the moving car.

Good Samaritans help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving in Boynton Beach. (Boynton Beach Police Department)

“Thank you so much. I don’t know how to thank you,” Laurie Rabyor told CBS12 News on Wednesday. “I wish I was a millionaire, so I could buy y’all a boat.”

Laughing and feeling better, Raybor tells CBS12 News she doesn’t remember the moment she suffered a medical emergency.

In this video, her vehicle slowly enters the busy intersection. Her co-worker runs up to it, before waving her arms to call attention to the other drivers.

Good Samaritans surround the car and work together, using all their strength to stop the car.

After several attempts to bust through the window, one woman seen in green comes back with a dumbbell.

She hands it off to a man, who was able to smash it.

West Palm Beach resident Laurie Rabyor speaks with CBS12's Luli Ortiz Wednesday May 11, 2022. (WPEC)

Outside her home, Rabyor shows CBS12 the damaged window, pointing to where one of them climbed inside to unlock the door.

“I would like to give the other lady back her dumbbell because it was still in my car,” Raybor said and laughed.

A combination of high blood pressure pills and fasting ahead of a medical procedure caused her to feel dizzy.

She tried pulling over to a nearby gas station to stop.

“When I started to pull in is when I went out and started to convulse, and I hit the curb. I didn’t wake up until the next day,” said Rabyor.

The West Palm Beach resident claims the group’s effort saved her life.

She hopes this act of kindness will inspire others to help one another.

“The comments I’m seeing, people are saying that I brought tears to their eyes. I was so happy to see that the community can come together & people can come together again,” she said.

After sharing the video of the rescue on social media, Boynton Beach police were finally able to identify several of the good Samaritans.

Now they’re coordinating with everyone’s schedule, so that can meet Rabyor in a few days.