MILLERSVILLE – For the second time in his career, senior Sean Roberts was named the PSAC champion in men's outdoor track and field, the conference announced on Saturday. Roberts earns the honor for the second consecutive outdoor season and third time overall after holding a perfect 4.0 GPA as a political science and criminal justice major. The award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average among all men's outdoor track and field student-athletes in the PSAC.

MILLERSVILLE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO