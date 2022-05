BIGFORK — Chloe Raats won the 200 and 400, Lily Tanko swept the hurdles races and Bigfork’s girls ran away with the team title at the District 7-B track and field meet, held on its own track Saturday. The Bigfork Vikings had an equally comfortable win on the boys side, with Trevor Hill sweeping the 100 and 200 and George Bucklin taking both the high jump and long jump. Bucklin pushed his personal record up an inch while winning the high jump at 6 feet, 5 inches; he won the long jump at 20-5.5. Hill’s time of 11.51 seconds in the 100 was...

BIGFORK, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO