ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole County, MO

MURPHY FORD ROAD VACATED ROAD CLOSURE

colecounty.org
 3 days ago

VACATED PORTION OF MURPHY FORD ROAD TO CLOSE MAY 13th. A portion of Murphy Ford Road will permanently close on May 13th. The section of road impacted is approximately 2900 feet long and includes the 1200 block to 3800 block. A portion of this section of roadway was...

colecounty.org

Comments / 0

Related
colecounty.org

WEST HAVEN DRIVE - ROAD CLOSURE

A portion of West Haven Drive will be closed beginning May 16th at 7:00am and reopened on May 19th at 7:00am. The closure will take place between address’s 130 and 131 West Haven Drive. Work is being performed by Roto-Rooter and is for a private property sanitary sewer repair.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Active landslide forming in Sunrise Beach, Mo.

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County officials ask residents to stay away from an active landslide. The active landslide happened on Wilbus Drive near Sunrise Beach. Leaders with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District met with Camden County Road and Bridge representatives, Camden County Emergency Management, the development owner, one of the area’s residents, and an engineer brought in by Camden County. A drone gave emergency crews a better view of the damage. They believe it will require remediation.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

855 Ginger Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

ZERO Fault of the seller, 855 Ginger Rd BACK ON THE MARKET! If you thought you missed your chance at this newly renovated Lakehouse in the perfect location, NOW is your chance! There is a reason it went so quickly before, do not miss your second chance! The perfect starter to get onto the water (direct lakefront) or out of a condo! Lowest priced lakefront in the area and move in ready! The work has been done for you, this lake home is ready to start enjoying, just in time for summer. In a hub of Lake of the Ozarks close dining, entertainment and shopping. This home sits outside the Village. Vacation renting IS ALLOWED. Allowing you to off set costs of lake living while owning a piece of paradise yourself. Awesome, deep water cove location with room to expand the dock. The tranquil setting is the perfect spot to kick back and relax yet minutes away from all the activities and action the lake has to offer. Renovated with well appointed finishes this is not your grandmothers cabin.
LAKE OZARK, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Early Morning Semi Wreck Leaves St. Joe Man With Minor Injuries

A St. Joseph truck driver was left with minor injuries early this (Friday) morning when his semi slid off a wet roadway in Nodaway County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol, says 50-year-old St. Joseph resident Billy B. Blizzard was driving a 2017 International Harvester semi-tractor trailer northbound on U.S. 71 highway about one and a half miles north of Wilcox when the truck traveled off the east side of the rain covered roadway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cole County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Government
County
Cole County, MO
Cole County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
KTLO

Plane crashes near southwest Missouri airport

The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am Thursday. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. The Aurora Fire Department says he was taken to a...
AURORA, MO
lakeexpo.com

181 Bear Paw Road, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

ONE LEVEL 4 br with great location nearby the lake and still LESS than 10 mins from Camdenton. Easy access to shopping, dining, school, you name it! This home offers a level yard with circle drive and stucco front with great curb appeal and 2 car garage! The OUTDOOR SPACE is amazing w/ covered and open decks, backyard patio with fire pit, plus brand new gazebo is included! Open floor plan is perfect; foyer, vaulted ceiling, nice size dining area, breakfast bar in the bright kitchen w/ pantry. Laundry serves as a mud room coming in from the garage and provides extra storage. The master suite in this home is spacious and elegant w/ crown molding, uplighting in the coffered ceiling and walk-in closet. Plenty of room for a sitting area AND has a patio door that walks out to the large back deck. Master bath has tiled walk-in shower w/ glass door, dual vanity and water closet. Furniture/decor are all included! You could take a gator Fish Co or Larrys for music and fun just down the road!
CAMDENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murphy Ford Road
KISS 106

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Missouri

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Pink Politic

Part 3: Parents find similarities in the deaths of their kids in Washington & Madison counties Missouri & want answers.

The story of Jacob Kirkpatrick's death is another case swept under the rug by Sherriff Katy Mccutcheon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department. A man named Jacob Kirkpatrick is joining the already growing list of inconsistent & false autopsies. Madison County wrote his death off as an overdose/accident. Depending on what paragraph you read in the autopsy conclusion report, it could be either. The problem is it was neither. I was able to gain an exclusive interview with his mother, Kelly.
MISSOURI STATE
comomag.com

Well, that didn’t go as planned.

As I’m sure many of you know by now, I recently ran for city council in my beloved Columbia’s fourth ward and was defeated by Nick Foster by about 1,400 votes. I have a lot of emotions surrounding this last six months. I am grateful for my team at work for allowing me the space to pursue this. I am grateful for my family who encouraged me and sacrificed time with me so I could attend forums, council meetings, and canvas neighborhoods in the ward. I am grateful for the many people who believed in me personally and the shared vision of our city to the point they invested their money and time into my campaign. I am grateful for the people who have disagreed with me and helped inform me as they have sharpened me as a person.
COLUMBIA, MO
tonyskansascity.com

Show-Me 'Temp Tag Forever' End Game

State police are finally cracking down on pandemic permissiveness for local streets. Take a look at the skimpy credentials of broke-ass drivers now coming under more scrutiny . . . Officials with MSHP said they've been pulling vehicles over and have continued to issue tickets since that grace period ended....

Comments / 0

Community Policy