ATCHISON COUNTY —A Kansas woman with a history of arrests for alleged violent crime is back in jail. On Mother's Day, police arrested 49-year-old Brenda L. Ogden-Buttron of Atchison in the 500 Block of North 9th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held...

ATCHISON, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO