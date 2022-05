It’s May and that means the College Baseball regular season is coming to a close. The Hoos are sitting 35-12, and 14-10 in the ACC as they return to action hosting the Clemson Tigers for a three-game set. Barring an epic collapse, Virginia will find itself in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row, after staying home in 2018 and 2019 (the tournament was cancelled in 2020). But, with only two series left, the Hoos have their eyes set on loftier goals, the chance to host an NCAA Regional, something they haven’t done since 2016. Will they be able to do it? Let’s take a look.

