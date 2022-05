As the most famous driver in the history of drag racing, 16-time NHRA champion John Force has made his mark on the sport in more ways than one. He’s also a 21-time champion as owner of John Force Racing, and most of his family is involved with the sport as well. During his appearance this week on The Marty Smith Podcast, the driver opened up about his racing family tree, which includes four daughters that followed in their father’s footsteps.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO