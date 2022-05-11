Watch: How Cardi B’s Golden 2022 Met Gala Look Went Number 1 With Donatella Versace

We are still fan girling over Cardi B’s 2022 Met Gala look. Vogue takes fans behind the scenes of Cardi’s gorgeous golden Versace Met Gala dress, and it is beyond belief.

Cardi B showed up to the Met Gala in a custom Versace look in a drop top convertible wrapped in Versace’s signature print. Safe to say, the successful rapper had one of the most elaborate entrances at the 2022 Met Gala.

“I don’t care what anybody says. This is a competition,” Cardi B’s voice opens the seven-minute long behind the scenes video. “This is a competition, and we’re going number one.”

Designers detail how they wanted to create a look that would pay homage to American hip hop culture. Cardi B is the perfect representation of what the culture looks like today. The designers also note that both Cardi and Italian fashion designer, Donatella Versace, share a similar sense of over the top glamour and sense of humor. Naturally, the outfit had to reflect that.

To properly represent the “Gilded Age” theme, designers of Cardi’s elaborate look chose to create something extremely metallic and over the top gold as a reflection of the attitude of that time where it was all about success and new opulence.

Cardi’s luxurious dress was custom made by hand. Each piece was assembled hand by hand. Designers describe the dress as “super sexy, amazing and glamorous.”

In the 7-minute video, fans will better understand their vision for Cardi’s look, how the dress was made, and Cardi’s journey from inception to the Met Gala carpet. When the Grammy award-winning rapper arrived to see the dress the day before the event, she was met with excitement and a few alteration notes.

“Can you breathe,” Donatella asked Cardi, who responded with, “yes.”

“It needs to be tighter,” Donatella said.

The two were the perfect match.

“Let’s go big.” Cardi says to Donatella and the Versace team. “ You go big or stay home,” Donatella responded.

Fans can watch the designers adding the final details of the already very detailed dress with a extensive gold chained necklace and arm cuff.

In the words of Cardi B herself, it was “giving regal, giving grown woman.”

Check out the entire behind the scenes video of Cardi B in her fabulous 2022 Met Gala look below.