ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wild Wednesday: Amazon John talks Opossums with Patty Spitler

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for another “Wild Wednesday” with “Wild Woman” Patty...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Learning about Border Collies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Barney Wood, reporter and videographer, about Border Collies. Border Collies...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Jenkins Forever Farm rescues farm, exotic animals in need, invites you to visit them

Jenkins Forever Farm is an animal sanctuary that provides rescue, care, love and a forever home to farmed and exotic animals located in Edinburgh, IN. Stacy Jenkins, founder of Jenkins Forever Farm, and Crys Gilliatt, board member of Jenkins Forever Farm and Jenkins’ best friend of 30 years joined us Friday on “Live. Style. Live!” along with Layla a miniature goat and Frank the rooster.
EDINBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silly Safaris#Opossums
WISH-TV

Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary to host yard sale fundraiser, meet Basset Pit Mix Romeo

Romeo is a Basset Pit Mix is who’s looking for a home, and his name fits him perfectly because he’s known to be very sweet and full of love. Pamela Terhune, president and founder of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with Romeo to share more about him and how Grateful Rescue has recently pulled animals from other shelters who are currently overcrowded and overwhelmed.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How to pamper your pets on a budget

May is National Pet Month, and it’s recognized each year as a reminder to give pets some extra attention. Kristen Levine, pet expert and author of “Pampered Pets on a Budget” joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” with ways to make furry friends feel special.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy