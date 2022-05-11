Wild Wednesday: Amazon John talks Opossums with Patty Spitler

Romeo is a Basset Pit Mix is who’s looking for a home, and his name fits him perfectly because he’s known to be very sweet and full of love. Pamela Terhune, president and founder of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with Romeo to share more about him and how Grateful Rescue has recently pulled animals from other shelters who are currently overcrowded and overwhelmed.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO