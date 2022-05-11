Wild Wednesday: Amazon John talks Opossums with Patty Spitler

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Barney Wood, reporter and videographer, about Border Collies. Border Collies...
Jenkins Forever Farm is an animal sanctuary that provides rescue, care, love and a forever home to farmed and exotic animals located in Edinburgh, IN. Stacy Jenkins, founder of Jenkins Forever Farm, and Crys Gilliatt, board member of Jenkins Forever Farm and Jenkins’ best friend of 30 years joined us Friday on “Live. Style. Live!” along with Layla a miniature goat and Frank the rooster.
Romeo is a Basset Pit Mix is who’s looking for a home, and his name fits him perfectly because he’s known to be very sweet and full of love. Pamela Terhune, president and founder of Grateful Rescue & Sanctuary, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” along with Romeo to share more about him and how Grateful Rescue has recently pulled animals from other shelters who are currently overcrowded and overwhelmed.
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
May is National Pet Month, and it’s recognized each year as a reminder to give pets some extra attention. Kristen Levine, pet expert and author of “Pampered Pets on a Budget” joined us Thursday on “Life. Style. Live!” with ways to make furry friends feel special.
Many families will be heading to the beach this summer to enjoy fun in the sun. Julie Ellis, travel and tourism expert at Visit Myrtle Beach, joined us today with some timely advice for making the most of your beach vacation and avoiding the hurdles that can take away from your trip.
