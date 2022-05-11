ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Man Arrested In Connection With Black Woman Killed On Bus

By Zack Linly
 4 days ago

Source: Andrea Evangelo-Giamou / EyeEm / Getty


L ast Friday morning, 41-year-old Black woman Diane Craig was found unconscious on a bus in Phoenix, Arizona. She had been strangled, and she died from her injuries after being rushed to the hospital. Since then, Phoenix police have been on the lookout for one man, 26-year-old  Joshua Bagley, who is
seen on the bus’ security camera. While investigators haven’t reported any information as to what led up to Bagley allegedly strangling Craig to death —and it’s unclear if there were other passengers on the bus who could have intervened—Bagley was located and arrested in connection with the heinous crime on Tuesday.

“She definitely did not deserve this. Our family is hurting,” Craing’s cousin Roshuanda Boss told 12 News .

Shontae Vinson, another of Craig’s relatives, said “Diane is her name but that’s Bubbles. That’s what we call her, that’s Bubbles. She was like the life of the room.”

According to 12 News, Phoenix police will be releasing additional information on Bagley and the killing soon. Meanwhile, Craig’s family has launched a GoFundMe page for “Bubbles’ home going.”

“Hello everyone, my name is Edward and Diane Craig was the victim of the Phoenix bus strangulation,” the GoFundMe reads. “She is my oldest daughter and I need help with her home going plans. It was an unexpected tragedy (for) me and the family.”

So far, the page has raised just under $400 with a $5,000 goal.

It is a hostile world for Black women. Rest well, Diane Craig.

