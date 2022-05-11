ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Requiring Anti-Communism Learning

By Zack Linly
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eptFy_0fb3zos800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NN0sU_0fb3zos800

Source: Orlando Sentinel / Getty


T he biggest farce perpetrated by anti- critical race theory Republicans is the idea that they’re warriors against student indoctrination. The truth is no one is more invested in controlling what students learn in the classroom than conservatives. Shouting the word “woke” at everything they want banned and instituting curricula that paint America as this pristine nation of flawless nobility is absolutely conservative indoctrination. And so is turning right-wing political buzz phrases into required learning —which is where Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis comes in.

According to the Washington Post , DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday establishing a new state holiday known as “Victims of Communism Day.” But it’s not really a holiday. It’s not like students will be let out of school in order to commemorate this special day and recognize the fallen victims of communist regimes —quite the opposite, actually.

From the Post:

The law states that starting next year “Victims of Communism Day” will be observed by public schools on Nov. 7. On that day, high-schoolers will receive lessons in their U.S. government classes about the “atrocities” that have been imposed by communist governments.

“We want to make sure that every year, folks in Florida — but particularly our students — will learn about the evils of communism, the dictators who have led communist regimes, and the hundreds of millions of individuals who have suffered and continue to suffer under the weight of this discredited ideology,” DeSantis said.

Let’s be honest about what Florida is actually doing here. Communism certainly has historical significance on a global level, but in America, it has long been reduced to a right-wing platitude aimed at anything that doesn’t fall in line with conservative ideology (also see “Marxism). And DeSantis —a man who has made it his mission to ban all things CRT-related despite him not actually knowing anything about CRT outside of how it makes white people uncomfortable—is requiring students to learn about communism, not because it’s necessary, but because he’s looking to turn the tide on a culture war conservatives are losing more and more ground on with every new generation.

And if you think I’m being cynical or hyperbolic, here’s what Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez told reporters regarding the new anti-communism law:

“By the actions, we’re taking today, along with actions that we’ve already taken like removing CRT, ‘woke’ ideologies from our classrooms, making sure that parents have the right—empowering parents to make decisions for their children—we will always ensure that our students are getting the best education.”

Riiight, this is about “empowering parents.” I’m sure that if there are parents in Florida who are against this new required learning because they have different views on communism (because not everyone equates oppressive regimes with socioeconomic beliefs they adhered to) or because they just think the whole thing is conservative indoctrination (which it is), Florida Republicans would have the same interest in “empowering” those parens and recognizing their say on what their children are learning in school.

This ain’t about communism, this is about pro-conservatism and anti-“wokeness.” It’s about right-wing indoctrination. That’s it and that’s all.

SEE ALSO:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Enshrines ‘Big Lie’ Into Law With Election Police Force

Gov. Ron DeSantis Praises Florida For Rejecting Math Textbooks That Contain Critical Race Theory

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
The Independent

‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach

There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#Anti Communism#Orlando Sentinel#Republicans#The Washington Post#Communist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy