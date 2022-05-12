Police chase reported stolen truck through streets of LA

Police chased a suspect who was driving a reported stolen truck through the streets of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5:20 p.m. as police were in pursuit of the red truck, which was hauling a small trailer.

Culver City police initiated the chase and LAPD later began pursuing the driver when the chase entered Atwater Village.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect would drive around stopped cars on surface streets.

Police were still chasing the driver in Highland Park as of 5:50 p.m.

The chase later ended in the Lincoln Heights area after the suspect hit some parked cars.

The driver was taken into custody and was also transported to a hospital to be checked out for any injuries.