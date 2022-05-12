ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police chase reported stolen truck through streets of LA

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBrjS_0fb3unfW00

Police chased a suspect who was driving a reported stolen truck through the streets of Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 5:20 p.m. as police were in pursuit of the red truck, which was hauling a small trailer.

Culver City police initiated the chase and LAPD later began pursuing the driver when the chase entered Atwater Village.

During the course of the pursuit, the suspect would drive around stopped cars on surface streets.

Police were still chasing the driver in Highland Park as of 5:50 p.m.

The chase later ended in the Lincoln Heights area after the suspect hit some parked cars.

The driver was taken into custody and was also transported to a hospital to be checked out for any injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Gunfire exchanged during attempted robbery in downtown L.A.

A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after shots were fired during an attempted robbery in downtown Los Angeles. It happened around 3:10 a.m. on the 800 block of South Hope Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say a man in his 30s was inside the lobby of a high-rise apartment building […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Vehicle hits motorcyclist, flees scene on I-5

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a car vs. motorcycle incident that occurred on Interstate 5 just north of the State Route 14 interchange on Sunday, according to CHP Officer Moses Marroquin. Marroquin said that officers received the call at 1:09 p.m. and that the incident was “being investigated as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Leimert Park shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man in his late 20s was wounded early Sunday in a shooting in the Leimert Park area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 2:40 a.m. at Norton Avenue and Stocker Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Culver City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Culver City, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Canyon News

Carjacking Incident Involving LAPD and SMPD

SANTA MONICA— A carjacking “pursuit” led to the Los Angeles Police Department being called to assist the Santa Monica Police Department in apprehending the suspect on Sunday, May 15. LAPD said they were called by the SMPD to assist in a carjacking “pursuit” that ended on 4th...
SANTA MONICA, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorist found dead at freeway transition ramps

A man suffering from mental issues, abandoned his vehicle on the Golden State (5) Freeway, at the outskirts of Sylmar, and was found dead Sunday under the transition ramps to the Antelope (14) Valley and Golden State (5) freeways, authorities said. The motorist was identified as Kirk Michael MacDonald, of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Vehicles#Lapd
KTLA

3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Granada Hills

Three people died late Saturday night after the vehicle they were in was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, officials said. The crash happened on the 118 Freeway at the 405 interchange transition road just before midnight in Granada Hills. A Mercedes coupe driven by a Glendale man veered […]
GRANADA HILLS, CA
KTLA

Car crash sends vehicle into home in Pasadena

A crash in Pasadena on Saturday ended with a car leaning against a home, the Pasadena Fire Department announced. The two-car crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Orange Grove Boulevard, the Fire Department tweeted. One person had to be taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

1 dead after View Park-Windsor Hills crash

A person died and another was hurt after two cars collided in View Park-Windsor Hills Saturday afternoon. The crash at 12:30 p.m. at Angeles Vista Boulevard and Harcross Drive sent two people to the hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. At least one person died, according to Officer Brandt of the California […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
8 News Now

3 kids West Hills mom admitted to killing ID’d

Three children who were allegedly killed by their mother in West Hills over the weekend were identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County coroner identified them as 12-year-old Natalie Flores, 10-year-old Kevin Yanez and 8-year-old Nathan Yanez. Police had originally said two of the boys were 8 years old. The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision, 2 Hospitalized

Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people lost their lives in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Saturday morning on Whittier Boulevard and Esperanza Avenue in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of the 1:51 a.m. call reporting the collision and located a...
WHITTIER, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
116K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy