School board drafting anti-racism policy

Buy Now Racial Equity Committee co-chair Kisha Coa listens to fellow committee co-chair Elissa Andrade during a meeting of the commitee Wednesday evening. The committee is assisting the Frederick County Board of Education in drafting an anti-racism policy. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Members of the Frederick County Board of Education and volunteers on its Racial Equity Committee are drafting an anti-racism policy for the school system.

During a meeting of the Racial Equity Committee (REC) on Wednesday afternoon, officials and committee members discussed the goals of the policy. They examined a draft policy that community members on the committee had written, which board members are currently revising.

The draft policy opens by stating that “rejecting all acts of racism is a legal and moral imperative, and each person in the school system plays a vital role in reducing racism by creating inclusive learning and working environments.”

It goes on to outline specific data points the school board should track in pursuit of those goals.

Board member David Bass outlined five main priorities he said he wanted the final policy to include — all of which are touched on in the draft.

Bass said the policy should address equity in school discipline, access to honors and Advanced Placement classes, and hiring across the school system. He also said it should lay out an easy system for reporting incidents of racism and bias.

Finally, Bass said, the policy should require annual presentations to the school board, so officials can review relevant data — looking at numbers on everything from suspensions to graduation rates to staff retention.

It’s not common for anyone other than the seven elected members of the school board to help draft a new policy, said Elissa Andrade, one of the chairs of the REC.

“It’s really a privilege for us,” Andrade said.

Still, said Kisha Coa, a co-chair of the group, the school board will have the final say.

“At the end of the day, it’s in their hands,” Coa said.

Tiffany Noble, a parent running for school board, spoke at the beginning of the meeting and took issue with the draft policy’s definition of racism. In the draft, racism is defined as “a complex system of beliefs and behaviors, grounded in a presumed superiority of the white race.”

Coa and Andrade said that definition came from a handbook for the FCPS staff.

The board’s anti-harassment policy, Board Policy 309, defines racism as “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group.”

That’s almost exactly what comes up under a Google search of “define racism,” one committee member pointed out — except the Oxford Languages version says racism “typically” affects groups that are a “minority or marginalized.”

Noble argued during a public comment period that the REC’s definition of racism was, in itself, racist.

“Every race has racist people in it,” she said.

Coa and Andrade both said they’d like to see the definition in the anti-racism policy align with what the board previously passed. Bass agreed.

The data tracking requirements would be among the most important pieces of the final policy, Coa said.

“[We wanted to] include a call for real tracking so that we can look at improvement over time and really assess the extent to which we’re meeting our goals,” she said.