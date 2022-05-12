ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

School board drafting anti-racism policy

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvUTR_0fb3pIbk00
Buy Now Racial Equity Committee co-chair Kisha Coa listens to fellow committee co-chair Elissa Andrade during a meeting of the commitee Wednesday evening. The committee is assisting the Frederick County Board of Education in drafting an anti-racism policy. Staff photo by Ric Dugan

Members of the Frederick County Board of Education and volunteers on its Racial Equity Committee are drafting an anti-racism policy for the school system.

During a meeting of the Racial Equity Committee (REC) on Wednesday afternoon, officials and committee members discussed the goals of the policy. They examined a draft policy that community members on the committee had written, which board members are currently revising.

The draft policy opens by stating that “rejecting all acts of racism is a legal and moral imperative, and each person in the school system plays a vital role in reducing racism by creating inclusive learning and working environments.”

It goes on to outline specific data points the school board should track in pursuit of those goals.

Board member David Bass outlined five main priorities he said he wanted the final policy to include — all of which are touched on in the draft.

Bass said the policy should address equity in school discipline, access to honors and Advanced Placement classes, and hiring across the school system. He also said it should lay out an easy system for reporting incidents of racism and bias.

Finally, Bass said, the policy should require annual presentations to the school board, so officials can review relevant data — looking at numbers on everything from suspensions to graduation rates to staff retention.

It’s not common for anyone other than the seven elected members of the school board to help draft a new policy, said Elissa Andrade, one of the chairs of the REC.

“It’s really a privilege for us,” Andrade said.

Still, said Kisha Coa, a co-chair of the group, the school board will have the final say.

“At the end of the day, it’s in their hands,” Coa said.

Tiffany Noble, a parent running for school board, spoke at the beginning of the meeting and took issue with the draft policy’s definition of racism. In the draft, racism is defined as “a complex system of beliefs and behaviors, grounded in a presumed superiority of the white race.”

Coa and Andrade said that definition came from a handbook for the FCPS staff.

The board’s anti-harassment policy, Board Policy 309, defines racism as “prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group.”

That’s almost exactly what comes up under a Google search of “define racism,” one committee member pointed out — except the Oxford Languages version says racism “typically” affects groups that are a “minority or marginalized.”

Noble argued during a public comment period that the REC’s definition of racism was, in itself, racist.

“Every race has racist people in it,” she said.

Coa and Andrade both said they’d like to see the definition in the anti-racism policy align with what the board previously passed. Bass agreed.

The data tracking requirements would be among the most important pieces of the final policy, Coa said.

“[We wanted to] include a call for real tracking so that we can look at improvement over time and really assess the extent to which we’re meeting our goals,” she said.

Comments / 4

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co.’s Michele Deadwyler named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by Metro Washington Council of Governments

Washington, D.C. (May 11, 2022) – Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia have been named 2022 Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). Since 2003, COG has been partnering with local and state child welfare agencies around the region to recognize exceptional […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frederick County, MD
Education
County
Frederick County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Education
Frederick County, MD
Society
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Schools announce Administrative appointment and transfers announced

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Superintendent of Schools Dr. J. Scott Smith announces the board of education’s administrative appointments at its meeting of May 11, 2022. The Board appointed Ms. Angela Funya as Charter Director of Chesapeake Public Charter School.  Ms. Funya holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of […]
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Addresses Rising Covid-19 Case Rates in Latest Community Update; Implements Focused Mask Use in Specific Classes/Schools

MCPS has addressed rising COVID-19 case rates in Montgomery County in an update sent out to the community this afternoon. In the update, seen below, MCPS states that the CDC maintains that the impact on the community is “low” and has implemented focused mask use in specific classes and schools. The update regarding Covid-19 can be seen below:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#School Discipline#Anti Racism#Racial Injustice#Advanced Placement#The School Board
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

State panel considers plan to sell Spring Grove Hospital for $1

A controversial plan to sell the state-owned Spring Grove Hospital Center to the University of Maryland Baltimore County for $1 is on the docket at Wednesday's Board of Public Works meeting. Rachel Baye and Nathan Sterner discuss the controversy. Sterner:. Let’s start with some background. Describe Spring Grove Hospital Center....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland mothers feel shame amid baby formula shortage

The baby formula shortage is becoming an increasingly dire situation for some Maryland families. Some congressional Democrats, including Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, want manufacturers to speed up formula production. On Thursday, the White House shared a series of measures intended to increase formula access, from cutting back on red tape surrounding production to easing the process of importing formula from overseas and cracking down on price gouging.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
wypr.org

Officials recommend masking amid massive COVID-19 spike

The number of COVID-19 cases in Baltimore City has more than tripled in the last 28 days and the number of hospitalizations has increased by 28%, according to city health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. Yet, Dzirasa said in a news conference Tuesday, the numbers still aren’t severe enough to require...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Humane Society demanding release of 80 beagles from animal testing lab with ties to Maryland, Virginia

WARNING: The following article contains photos and videos that may be considered disturbing to some viewers. Humane Society demands release of animals used for testing. The Humane Society of the United States revealed the results of an investigation into an animal testing laboratory in Indiana with ties to Maryland and Virginia, saying 80 beagle puppies are being used in toxicity testing in addition to thousands of other animals, including primates, pigs, mice and rats.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Health Officials Recommend Masks Indoors Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local health officials in Maryland are strongly urging mask usage in indoor public places as COVID-19 cases are on the upswing. “Particularly, those who are at higher risk of severe disease, those with chronic conditions, those who are older should be masking indoors and in public settings. And, those who are in contact with them as well,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “Even if you’ve been exposed to COVID or you got vaccinated, you still need that ongoing protection.” Maryland’s COVID-19 cases, positivity rate and hospitalizations have all more than doubled in the past month,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dispatch

Stephen Decatur Crowns Prom Queen and King

Stephen Decatur High School seniors Emma Sperry and James Barrett were crowned Prom Queen and King during the Prom held at the Roland Powell Convention Center on Saturday, April 30. Submitted Photos.
BERLIN, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
4K+
Followers
262
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy