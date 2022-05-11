ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes baseball team falls at district tournament

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
 4 days ago
Buy Now Anacortes' Bo Mager throws the ball to first base to complete a double play during a Northwest 2A District Tournament game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday in Anacortes. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Anacortes baseball team came up a single run short in its Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game Tuesday against Archbishop Murphy.

With the 2-1 loss, Anacortes (15-7) will play Cedarcrest at 10 a.m. Saturday in a loser-out game.

The Seahawks must win two games Saturday to earn a berth in the state regionals.

Archbishop Murphy scored both of its runs in the first inning on three consecutive two-out singles. Anacortes starting pitcher Jacob Hayes shut out Archbishop Murphy the rest of the way, throwing only 71 pitches in the complete game.

Anacortes scored its lone run in the fifth when Hayes tripled in Andrew Van Egdom, who had singled.

"It was a good high school baseball game," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "We always seem to play Archbishop in important district games . . . today they got us. They played well. We played pretty well, too. We have our work cut out for us now, but I feel really good about our team, our kids and their character."

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,

Monroe Bearcats 2

MOUNT VERNON — Nolan Rogers’ RBI in the bottom of the seventh inning kept the Bulldogs’ season alive in the Northwest 3A District Tournament.

Mount Vernon will play Mountlake Terrace at 4 p.m. Saturday at Everett's Funko Field in a winner-to-state, loser-out game.

Xavier Neyens got the start for Mount Vernon and went five innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out six with no walks.

Alex Rolfson and Brody Olmsted both collected multiple hits for the Bulldogs.

Mount Vernon tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning and took the 2-1 lead in its half of the sixth. Monroe rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh before Rogers hit the game winner.

Lynden Lions 10,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 0

ANACORTES — The Tigers were shut out in a semifinal game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.

Burlington-Edison (13-9) will square off against Sedro-Woolley in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. Saturday in Anacortes.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4,

Lakewood Cougars 3

ANACORTES — The Cubs were a run better than the Cougars in the Northwest 2A District Tournament loser-out game.

Sedro-Woolley (7-13) will meet Burlington-Edison at 10 a.m. Saturday in Anacortes in a loser-out game.

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 15,

Darrington Loggers 0

LAKEWOOD — The Hurricanes (10-6) advanced into the state tournament and will play for the Bi-District 1B Tournament title against Crosspoint at 1 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ridge.

Boys' Soccer

Burlington-Edison Tigers 1,

Sehome Mariners 0

BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison's Alexis Garcia scored the lone goal in the Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game at Civic Stadium.

And with Garcia's strike in the 30th minute, the Tigers (10-6-1) not only advance to play in the district championship game against Squalicum (16-0) on Saturday at Civic Stadium, they also played their way into the state tournament.

Garcia's goal was the final result of what Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay described as “good switch of play from our midfielders and wingers.”

"Honestly, we did not play our most technical soccer game," he said. "The game was a back and forth battle, and we didn’t control possession as much as we normally do.

"But the boys showed grit and heart. We needed a game like this where the boys had to dig deep."

The Tigers created plenty of scoring chances and forced Sehome's keeper to make several difficult saves.

"Credit Sehome for battling to the end and forcing our defensive line to stand firm over and over as they pressed higher and higher up the field," MacKay said.

Goalkeeper Ivan Garcia recorded the shutout. The coach also highlighted the play of Acxel Gonzalez, Brennan MacKay, Iver Light and Edwin Vejar Quevedo.

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2,

Monroe Bearcats 1

SHORELINE — The Bulldogs punched their ticket into the state tournament with the semifinal victory in the Northwest 3A District Tournament.

Mount Vernon (16-1) will play for the district title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shoreline Stadium against top-ranked Shorecrest (17-0).

Aaron Diaz scored in the 17th minute of the match off an assist from Chrisopher Soto and scored the game winner in the 76th minute off a free kick from 25 yards.

Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said his squad's performance was better than three days ago in a win over Everett.

"Tonight we finished our opportunities and we played a complete game," he explained. "The boys walked off the field knowing we had left it all on the field."

Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by goalie Jesus Garcia while the back line of Gabriel Santacruz-Llamas, Carlos Rosales, Alexis Herrera-Garduno and Ivan Garduno-Mendez was solid.

"Without that back line who fought to the end, a victory would not have been possible," the coach said.

Bellingham Bayhawks 5,

Anacortes Seahawks 1

BELLINGHAM — Anacortes saw its season come to an end with the Northwest 2A District Tournament loss.

Aidan Pinson scored off a Kaden Jacobson assist for the Seahawks (8-7-3).

Softball

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 9,

Anacortes Seahawks 2

ANACORTES — The Cubs closed out the Northwest Conference season with a win over the Seahawks.

Sedro-Woolley pitcher Alyssa Mercer picked up the win.

Sedro-Woolley's Sami Stark went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI; Kiah Trammell was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double; Rylan Kononen was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored; and Mabel Gahan had a home run.

Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle struck out 15.

Sedro-Woolley is 13-1 in conference and 16-2 overall, while Anacortes is 6-8 and 7-11.

Burlington-Edison Tigers 11,

Oak Harbor Wildcats 3

BURLINGTON — The Tigers closed out their Northwest Conference season with a win.

Ashtyn Higgins was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI, while Courtney Locke was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI.

Burlington-Edison pitcher Lexi Saldivar allowed two earned runs in seven innings of work.

The Tigers are 5-9 in conference and 7-12 overall.

Sedro-Woolley JV Cubs 20-15,

La Conner Braves 1-8

LA CONNER — The Braves (0-14) were swept in the nonconference doubleheader.

Girls' Tennis

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 7,

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs swept the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference match.

Sedro-Woolley's Lauren Anderson beat Sadie Lee 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles after losing to Lee earlier in the season.

"She just played so steady," Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew said of Anderson.

Oak Harbor Wildcats 5,

Anacortes Seahawks 2

ANACORTES — The Seahawks had wins at No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles in the Northwest Conference match.

Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won 6-0, 6-4 in doubles, while Mikiah Dunham won 6-3, 6-2 in singles.

