Pueblo, CO

School district installs solar greenhouses to provide fresh produce for nutrition program

By FSD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePueblo School District 70 in Pueblo, Colo., has installed four solar greenhouses that will provide produce for the district’s nutrition program as well...

