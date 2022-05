The annual Bataan Memorial Bike Run is Saturday, May 14th, in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Enjoy not only a beautiful ride but also food, drinks, fun and music!. The covid-19 pandemic caused an interruption in this annual run but it's back and better than ever in a new location, the amazing Inn Of The Mountain Gods. The event honors the memory of soldiers from New Mexico who were forced to endure the infamous Bataan Death March. Men like Julio Barela and Father Albert Braun just to name a couple. Mr. Barela was one of it's oldest survivors and Father Braun was a Priest and Lt. Colonel known as the "Warrior Priest".

RUIDOSO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO