ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisters, OR

Gravel biking popularity on the rise: Cascade Gravel Grinder set for this weekend near Sisters

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRVBa_0fb3ATg400

(Update: Adding video, comments from Gravel Grinder organizer, pro bike racer)

'It's nice to literally unplug and just go out in the woods and just be pedaling,'

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cascade Gravel Grinder is this Friday through Sunday, and is organized by race director Chad Sperry.

“Gravel is the fastest growing sector in the cycling world right now,” Sperry said Wednesday.

The Cascade Gravel Grinder is a three-day, 140-mile race on old logging roads through the Cascade mountains.

“People come from all over to be able to ride here, because the level of scenery and beauty and isolation is really hard to find just about anywhere in the country,” Sperry said.

The late-season snowstorms have altered some of the course.

“We’ve had to go up and actually clear some snow off the course, and also reroute some courses where it’s just too deep,” Sperry said.

But the race, where riders can compete in one, two or all three days of competition, includes 7,000 feet of elevation change, passing sights like Three Creeks Lake, Pole Creek and Black Butte.

Gravel riding features many former road cyclists who have altered their bikes for the slightly rougher terrain.

One key reason why people enjoy riding on these dirt and gravel paths is: There's fewer people.

The gravel roads are not as congested as a hiking trail, or as dangerous as riding on the street.

“Literally thousands of miles and old logging roads and fire roads that you can go all day and maybe see one or two people on them,” Sperry said.

Serena Gordon, a professional bike racer who’s competing this weekend, agrees.

“Its accessible to so many different people," she said, "and we get off the roads -- and we get off the roads with cars, and its a sense of adventure, always.”

Gordon has raced in China, South Africa and Europe.

She lives in Bend, and is happy to have a gravel race in her own backyard.

“We have such a network of awesome Forest Service roads, and also the roads that go through Skyline Forest, that you can leave here and spend the whole day just adventuring,” Gordon said.

Gordon and Sperry are expecting a big turnout this weekend, and for the sport's rapid growth to continue.

“In our society, we're so plugged in, and sometimes it’s nice to literally unplug and just go out in the woods and just be pedaling,” Sperry said.

The 'Oregon Trail' Gravel Grinder starts in June and is a five-day race based in Sisters.

The post Gravel biking popularity on the rise: Cascade Gravel Grinder set for this weekend near Sisters appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

SW Bend neighborhood groups band together in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park — not housing

Southern Bend residents represented by several neighborhood associations say they fear they may lose the use of land they enjoy -- the Deschutes South Canyon -- to another housing development, and hope it can become a park instead, through public funding or donations. The post SW Bend neighborhood groups band together in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park — not housing appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Neighborhood groups launch campaign, begin survey in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park

Southern Bend residents represented by several neighborhood associations say they are worried they may lose to housing development the largest open green space by the Deschutes River- the Deschutes South Canyon. The post Neighborhood groups launch campaign, begin survey in bid to ‘save Deschutes South Canyon’ as a park appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bend, OR
City
Sisters, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Sisters, OR
Sports
KTVZ News Channel 21

Forest Service seeks public comments on nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte forest treatment project SE of Bend

The U.S. Forest Service opened a 30-day public comment period Friday for a draft environmental assessment on the nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte Vegetation Management Project southeast of Bend, using prescribed burning, thinning and other treatments to restore forest health and ease wildfire threats. The post Forest Service seeks public comments on nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte forest treatment project SE of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Forest Service plans nearly 20,000 acres of vegetation treatment, road closures near Green Ridge

The Sisters Ranger District is releasing a draft decision notice and final environmental assessment Tuesday on a large-scale, nearly 20,000-acre vegetation treatment project covering the Green Ridge area, including thinning, prescribed burns and 55 miles of road closures and decommissioning (removals). The post Forest Service plans nearly 20,000 acres of vegetation treatment, road closures near Green Ridge appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorms#Bike
KTVZ News Channel 21

COIC, Heart of Oregon Corps receive nearly $1 million to launch C. Oregon Wildfire Workforce Partnership

In a joint application, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council and the Heart of Oregon Corps recently were awarded $995,000 in Oregon Conservation Corps state funds to help reduce wildfire risk in Jefferson, Crook, and Deschutes counties through fuels reduction projects. The post COIC, Heart of Oregon Corps receive nearly $1 million to launch C. Oregon Wildfire Workforce Partnership appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman, alleged meth and fentanyl trafficker, stopped and arrested at Madras truck stop

A Prineville woman accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine from the Portland area and distributing it in Crook County was stopped and arrested early Saturday at a Madras truck stop and taken to jail, drug agents said. The post Prineville woman, alleged meth and fentanyl trafficker, stopped and arrested at Madras truck stop appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose

About 2,000 northeast Redmond residents got an emergency alert late Wednesday night that police were searching for a fugitive who ran from a traffic stop and “who may be armed and dangerous.” Despite an extensive search, the man had not been found by Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The post NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
Country
South Africa
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents arrest Prineville couple in raid on home, marijuana grow operation and nursery supply store

– Central Oregon drug agents raided a Prineville couple’s home, indoor growing facility and retail nursery supply store “Herbology” Wednesday, arresting the pair on charges of growing and selling black-market marijuana products outside of the state and from their store, not licensed to sell cannabis. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Prineville couple in raid on home, marijuana grow operation and nursery supply store appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Hayden Homes, Anjulicia Foundation give $300,000 to The Giving Plate’s capital campaign

The Giving Plate announced Monday a very generous financial contribution toward their capital campaign, from Hayden and Kristin Watson. On behalf of Hayden Homes, the Watsons became a $50,000 Gold Legacy Sponsor, and the Anjulicia Foundation became a $250,000 Diamond Legacy Sponsor for The Giving Plate’s future Kid’s Korner Store, totaling $300,000. The post Hayden Homes, Anjulicia Foundation give $300,000 to The Giving Plate’s capital campaign appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Two La Pine firefighters injured rescuing 2 cats from burning home; up to a dozen others may have perished

An occupant escaped a La Pine house fire through a bedroom window Wednesday evening, but two firefighters were injured rescuing two of what may have been up to 14 cats in the destroyed home, Fire Chief Mike Supkis said Thursday. The post Two La Pine firefighters injured rescuing 2 cats from burning home; up to a dozen others may have perished appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s ‘significant wildfire potential’ this summer prompts USFS call for preparation

During the month of May, the Deschutes National Forest is encouraging folks to recognize “National Wildfire Awareness Month” by doing their part to help prepare for wildfire season. While Central Oregon has received significant precipitation this spring, the area continues to see the effects of persistent drought. The post Central Oregon’s ‘significant wildfire potential’ this summer prompts USFS call for preparation appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Lessons on bias, kindness coming to Bend-La Pine classrooms this fall

With growing concern about incidents of racism in Bend-La Pine Schools, the district's Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Kinsey Martin led a presentation to the school board Tuesday evening about ongoing and planned lessons teaching students about bias and kindness. The post Lessons on bias, kindness coming to Bend-La Pine classrooms this fall appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy