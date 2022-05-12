ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Old Electronics Laying Around the House? Here's What to Do With Them

By Sergio Flores
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have old smartphones, laptops and tablets piling up somewhere in their home. Most of them, though, don't know how to dispose of them, according to a recent survey. Twenty percent of respondents have four or more broken phones, 20% also have an unused tablet, and 45% have an old...

www.nbcsandiego.com

NBC San Diego

How Long Can the San Diego Housing Market Stay This Hot?

The San Diego housing market is strong, but how long will it stay that way?. The median single-family home in San Diego County reached $1 million in April, according to resale housing statistics compiled through the San Diego Multiple Listing Service by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors. “We’ve...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Burglars Keep Hitting Poway Bike Shop Even After Security Improvements

A Poway bike shop has been burglarized four times in the last year, despite the owners doubling down on security and safety improvements meant to stall the capers. Burglars used crowbars to open doors and smash glass at Fly Rides Bike Shop. Then when metal bars were installed, they came back with a reciprocating saw to cut them down. The most recent incident, though, has left investigators and shop operators more baffled than ever before.
POWAY, CA
Society
NBC San Diego

Visit the ‘Top Gun' House in Oceanside Now Open as a Retro Pie Shop

Anticipation is undoubtedly building for the long-awaited "Top Gun" sequel and that means fans may be itching for a bit of nostalgia before "Maverick" hits theaters on May 24. Well, we have just the spot for you. An aviation-themed retro pie shop called "The High Pie" has just opened in...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises 4.5 Cents

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 4.5 cents Saturday to $5.916, its 11th increase in the last 12 days. The average price is 7.7 cents more than one week ago, 13.7 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.773 higher than one year ago.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Superior Court Ends Early Pandemic-Era Zero Bail Policy

A policy that reduced certain misdemeanor offenses to zero bail throughout the San Diego County jail system, which was instituted to reduce the overall jail population during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be rescinded as of Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Friday. The emergency bail modification enacted in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Panel Focused On Helping Small Business Entrepreneurs Access Capital

We all know that small businesses are the backbone of any community, but for many owners access to capital is hard to come by. On Tuesday, local experts and several small business owners hosted a free panel to help businesses reach their full potential. NBC 7 reporter Melissa Adan was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Mayor Gloria Highlights Infrastructure Funding in Yearly Budget Proposal

Mayor Todd Gloria Thursday highlighted infrastructure funding in his $4.89 billion Fiscal Year 2023 proposed budget, including a major investment in water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. "The city has historically pushed a lot of critical infrastructure needs to the back burner over the past few decades and I won't allow...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Meet Adoptable Dogs at the Adorable ‘Puppy Prom'

THE DAY OF PROM? It can famously be a busy one, a super-packed stretch full of errands and tasks. You might stop by the rental shop to pick up your tuxedo, or swing by your local tailor, to see if your favorite glittery gown has been hemmed, and doing a little something special with your coiffure? Hair maintenance can fill at least a few hours ahead of the elegant event. But some prom attendees are not running around, unless they're chasing each other in the yard. Instead, they're likely snoozing in the sun or gnawing a favorite squeakie toy ahead of their big bash, and the frets about corsages and cummerbunds? Those worries are not crossing these prom goers' minds. For a Puppy Prom is on the whimsical way, all to raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, and to find some prom-going pooches a home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Warmest Day of Week Expected in San Diego County

Saturday was predicted to be the warmest day of the week in San Diego County, with high temperatures topping out eight to 20 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said. The increase in winds, heat, and low relative humidity could maintain elevated fire weather in the passes and on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Navy's 35th Annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk Hits Coronado

Thousands of runners and walkers will take over the Coronado Bay Bridge on Sunday for the Navy’s 35th annual Bay Bridge Run/Walk. The four-mile walk and run starts at 8 a.m. Participants begin their route from the Hilton San Diego Bayfront over the Coronado Bay Bridge to Tidelands Park located at One Park Blvd. in Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

California Governor: $98B Surplus Backs True Pro-Life State

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pledged to use the state's record-breaking $300 billion budget, including an unprecedented nearly $100 billion surplus, to “future proof” the state from the impacts of a volatile midterm election cycle that he fears will undermine abortion access, gun safety and privacy protections across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Border Patrol Agent Dies in Crash in Campo

A U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agent died Friday during a crash that ended deep in an embankment off the side of a dirt road in far East County, according to the agency. Cal Fire said the fatality was reported sometime around 5:30 a.m. in the unincorporated area of Campo, just a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. The agent was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene, USBP said.
CAMPO, CA
NBC San Diego

SWAT Called to South Park After Hot Oil Thrown on Officer's Face: SDPD

A situation in the South Park neighborhood escalated Friday after neighbors reported a woman acting erratically, according to a spokesman for San Diego police. At about 2:30 p.m., Lt. Adam Sharki told NBC 7 that the incident began in the 2500 block of Vancouver Avenue, near Maple Street, shortly before 10 a.m. when 911 callers reported a woman throwing things at passers-by.
SAN DIEGO, CA

