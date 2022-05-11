ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

GSU Falls to Jackson State in Elimination Game

gsutigers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULFPORT, Miss.| The Grambling State University softball team closed out it's season with a 10-3 loss to Jackson State in an elimination game at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Softball Tournament Wednesday morning. HOW IT HAPPENED. -Jackson State (22-26, 12-12 SWAC) broke the game open in the top of...

gsutigers.com

Comments / 0

Related
gsutigers.com

GSU Suffers Setback versus Texas Southern

GRAMBLING, La. | It was a tough day for the Grambling State University baseball team, as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern 24-4 on Saturday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field and R.W.E. Jones Park. GSU was never able to threaten TSU, falling behind 19-0 after four innings. Cameron Bufford led...
GRAMBLING, LA
gsutigers.com

GSU Earns Important SWAC Victory over Texas Southern

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University baseball team closed ground in the race for the top seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) West Division with a 5-2 victory over Texas Southern on Friday afternoon at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park on Friday evening. The win improved...
GRAMBLING, LA
maggrand.com

Wanted Louisiana man on the run after shooting Mississippi police chief

A wanted Louisiana man is currently on the run after he allegedly shot Mississippi Police Chief Lemuel Rutledge on Tuesday, May 10, and a manhunt for the suspected shooter is underway, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Rutledge, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, said it occurred just before 10 a.m....
WOODVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Baton Rouge-based slider restaurant coming to Hub City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - A Baton Rouge-based slider restaurant announced they will expand to several cities in Mississippi and Alabama, with Hattiesburg being the first. BGK Burgers is bringing Smalls Sliders, a cheeseburger slider drive-thru restaurant, to the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama after having success in their first location, which opened in September 2019.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grambling, LA
City
Gulfport, MS
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Johnson Wholesale: SOLD!

On May 2, 2022, James Kelly Dortlon and Claudia Lynn Foreman Dortlon purchased the property located at 104 Mill Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana. The building was the former location of Johnson Wholesale. The sellers were Richard T. Johnson and Barbara Olszewski Johnson. The purchase price is shown as $625,000.00, cash in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KATC News

REPORT: Multiple children treated at Baton Rouge school

Multiple children were treated after students reportedly ingested an unknown substance at a charter school on Friday, WBRZ is reporting. Authorities said they were called to Democracy Prep on Prescott Road around 1 p.m. Friday, WBRZ reports. According to its website, the school teaches children in grades K through 8.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

2 Fatal Crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday

2 young people have died in separate car crashes in Northwest Louisiana on Friday. A 23-year-old man died in a wreck on the ART Parkway at Walker Place. Bossier Police says a full size pickup truck was headed south on the Parkway and crossed over into the northbound lane while apparently trying to make a left turn. This truck hit another full size pickup truck that was headed north.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State#The Circle#Score Four#Swac#Gsu
WLOX

MGCCC facing discrimination lawsuit from former student

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is facing a discrimination lawsuit involving a former student. Maggie Russell loves art, and from 2015-19, she was pursing a fine arts degree from MGCCC. Despite a 3.6 GPA and completing 93 hours in a 60 hour degree program, she was unable to graduate.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Truck, guns owned by Mississippi State Senator stolen from parking lot of Jackson restaurant

A Mississippi State Senator enjoyed his dinner at a Jackson restaurant until he went to the parking lot and found his pick up truck and two handguns were stolen. WJTV in Jackson reports that a white GMC Sierra and two guns owned by District 19 Sen. Kevin Blackwell were stolen Tuesday night from the parking lot at Walker’s Drive-In in the Fondren District in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
houmatimes.com

Road Rage Incident Leads to Fight; Four Arrested in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to a large fight in progress at a local apartment complex which led to the arrest of four residents of Terrebonne Parish. On May 8, 2022, TPSO deputies responded to the address of Quail...
HOUMA, LA
wtva.com

MHP shares information about pedestrian death in Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate a collision that killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening, May 10 in Lafayette County. MHP Sgt. Marvin Baird said the crash happened on Highway 7. A southbound SUV collided with Keith Knighton, 47, of Water Valley, who was walking east...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Southern University mourns the loss of freshman student

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Jaguar Nation is mourning the loss of a Southern University student and cheerleader. Southern University Athletic Department posted on their twitter saying that they were notified of a social media post that informed them about the passing of Arlana Miller on May 4. “May is Mental Health Awareness Month, […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six ways to protect your home from termites in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pest experts say Louisiana’s hot and humid climate invites swarms of termites — especially during this time of the year. Formosan subterranean termites are more likely to swarm in Louisiana during the nighttime in late spring, according to Orkin. The pest control company says the yearly cost to control and repair damages caused by termites in New Orleans is around $300 million. The problem had gotten so bad that the USDA created a program in 1998 dedicated to reducing termite swarms in the French Quarter.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes

Two From Louisiana Charged with Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes. Louisiana – On May 10, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Gregory Johnson, Jr., age 43, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Keith Bourgeois, age 51, of New Orleans, Louisiana were indicted on May 5, 2022 by a federal grand jury for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act. Johnson and Bourgeois were charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), 841(b)(1)(C), 846. Johnson and Bourgeois were also charged with possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(ii), and being a felon in possession of a firearm, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bastrop man dies in fatal Mer Rouge crash

MER ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 4:45 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 425 south of Louisiana Highway 3051. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Ethan J. Nelson, who was not restrained. According to the investigation, Nelson was driving north on U.S. […]
BASTROP, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy