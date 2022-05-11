ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Summer is coming, Is it asthma and allergies? Let us help you!

By Chelsea Perkins
ABC 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Daily Dish) While spring brings on warmer temperatures, longer days, and blooming foliage, it can also bring on seasonal allergies. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 50 million Americans experience various types of allergies each year. In fact, according to this source, allergies are among...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Asthma#Cdc#Weather Forecasts#Americans#Ige
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ABC 4

The baby formula shortage causes intense stress for Utah families

On GTU this morning – A baby formula shortage has prompted a “major surge in interest” in donor breast milk, according to Lindsey Groff, the executive director of the Human Milk Bank Association of North America, which accredits nonprofit milk banks. With the formula shortage worsening in recent weeks, “every milk bank that I have spoken with has seen a major increase in demand,” Groff said, adding that premature or medically fragile infants, such as those in the neonatal intensive care unit, receive priority for donor milk but that healthy, full-term babies can be recipients as well. At Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin in Texas, one of the largest milk banks in the United States, requests for donor milk started ticking up in February, when a product recall added to existing supply chain woes. The number of requests has “increased tremendously” in the last three weeks, with 30 extra calls each week to the milk bank, said Kim Updegrove, the milk bank’s executive director and the chairperson for the standards committee at the Human Milk Bank Association of North America.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Families and society benefit if children have health care coverage

(The Daily Dish) Today we have Seth Andrews the Current CHIP Advisory Council Chair sitting with Nicea and Surae to talk about the importance of health insurance for children and how it can help parents and communities as well. Nothing is as important as a healthy start in life and...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Pedaling past stroke and heart disease with this upcoming community event

(Good Things Utah) Cardiovascular disease, including stroke, is the No. 1 killer in the nation responsible for every 1 in 3 deaths. – and although heart disease is sometimes thought of as a man’s disease, almost as many women as men die each year of heart disease in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy