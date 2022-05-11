ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine tries its first Russian soldier for alleged war crimes

By Rachel Treisman
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 4 days ago
The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general announced on Wednesday that it is opening its first war crimes trial, in the case of a Russian soldier accused of killing a civilian. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, writing on Facebook, identified the soldier as 21-year-old Vadim Shishimarin — a member of the...

ASTRONOMY
