Doris G. Fairclough, 97, formerly of Pinehurst, passed away on March 9, 2022 in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born on June 22, 1924 in Haledon, New Jersey to the late Livy and Helen Garbaccio. She was a graduate of Packard College in New York. She volunteered for fourteen years with the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ and at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for over twenty years.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO