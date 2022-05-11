West Linn, Lakeridge girls golfers win Class 6A state tournament berths

The Lions and Pacers will join Lake Oswego's girls at the 6A state tournament.

The Lions and Pacers knew they weren't done — not by a long shot.

The West Linn and Lakeridge girls golf teams proved as much at the Special District 2 regional tournament, with the Lions placing first, the Pacers second and both earning Class 6A state tournament berths in the process. The regional was held at the OGA Golf Course in Woodburn on Tuesday, May 10.

The Lions won their way to state — set for Monday and Tuesday, May 16-17, at Emerald Valley Golf & Resort in Creswell — by shooting 344, while the Pacers ended their tournament at 344.

The complete team scoring included: West Linn 344, Lakeridge 392, Central Catholic 432, Canby 443, Clackamas 486.

West Linn earned its regional win behind the leadership of senior Bayler Brundage. Brundage, the Three Rivers League medalist, came back to win the regional tournament with a 6-over-par 78. She was followed by senior Kylie Zeman 82 (second overall), freshman Anni Hansen Neff 88 (fourth), junior Josie McLaughlin 96 (ninth) and freshman Megan Stobbe 97 (10th).

For Lakeridge, freshman Jiyoon Pak led the way with an 88 (tied for fourth). She was followed by junior Vega Baker 94 (seventh), freshman Amalie Odegaard 95 (eighth), senior Sydney Blem 115 (15th) and junior Julia Weidlich 116 (16th).

Individuals headed to state are Canby junior Tyler Olson at 85 and Tigard junior Hailey Shimojima at 74.

For Clackamas, Lauren Womack shot 97, followed by Jaydin DiGregorio at 116, Alexa Wilkins at 129, Olivia Carver at 144 and Sophia LaLonde at 150.

Additional individual competitors at regionals included: Oregon City's Jayden Dorfler at 111, Macy Maul at 122 and Tiffany Chui at 134.

