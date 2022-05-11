Letters to the Editor

Backing incumbent sheriff Marc Heckathorn and remembering the Genius in Coveralls, Keith Foster

After career in

sheriff's office, my vote goes Heckathorn

I have watched the sheriff's race with great interest. I spent 30-plus years working for the Sheriff's Office and have worked for four sheriff's in that time. I was there when a young, energetic Marc Heckathorn came to work there. Marc was like a sponge absorbing all he could learn and rose quickly through the ranks.

Marc was instrumental in obtaining local, statewide and national training for the deputies. He also was a champion for 9-1-1 and very supportive and involved in all aspects. Had it not been for his efforts in the first jail levy, it would have failed. He is responsible for the up-to-date computer systems for the office that staff rely on.

I know his heart for law enforcement and Jefferson County. There has been some negative bashing in this race and all I can say is shame on them. This election is so important to the office and people of Jefferson County that our only choice is Marc. He has the right stuff. Vote for Marc.

April Stream

Culver

So great to read story about local genius Keith Foster

I certainly enjoyed the recent article about Keith Foster. I knew Keith for a lengthy time, but never knew him well. When he was located close to the Fairgrounds Road, Keith would do some small welding services for me. Never did I see him in small talk with anyone.

As I read your article, I questioned if many really appreciated and really knew him. I think of him exploring, in his mind, unchartered territory. Finally, creating and continually improving his invention that has touched every corner of the universe.

As I write this today about Keith and describe him in a very few words, it would be: Keith Foster, A Genius In Coveralls.

Thomas A. McDonald

Madras