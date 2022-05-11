ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Forest Grove author to visit McMinnville speaking series

By Dillon Mullan
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VM5RU_0fb1R9om00 Julie Bonn Blank will speak at CalvaryMac church in McMinnville Thursday May 12 at 7 p.m.

Forest Grove-based author Julie Bonn Blank will speak at CalvaryMac church in McMinnville Thursday May 12 at 7 p.m.

The event is open to women and teenage girls and is part of a broader 'Story Night' speaking series that invites local women to tell their life stories.

Organizer Jennifer Campbell, who brought the 'Story Night' concept with her from a church in California, said the series started in 2019, continued through the pandemic with a podcast series and will host another event in July. Attendees can register online at CalvaryMac.ChurchCenter.com .

"Our subtitles are real women, real stories and real hope," Campbell said. "The point of story night is hearing somebody's authentic story reminds you that you are not alone in your suffering, and there is always hope no matter what your story is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Gn4r_0fb1R9om00

Blank is an abuse survivor and domestic violence advocate. Her latest novel, 'Innocent Lives:Guardians of Grace, Book 1' won a BookFest Award and has been nominated for a Hope PYX International Book Award.

