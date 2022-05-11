AEW set to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium

Last night at an IWE Pro Wrestling show, an indie promotion that runs events in the Augusta, GA area, a fight broke out between a fan and one of the competing wrestlers. As seen below, multiple videos of the incident have now made their way to social media and show the incident breaking out between the fan and heel wrestling character, Joe Black. Black can be seen making his way to ringside after the match and playing up his heel persona. This inspires the fan to rise to his feet and viciously headbutt Joe Black, inciting a brawl to begin.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO