ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

King & Spalding draws three Akerman partners into new Miami office

By Sara Merken
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jtyst_0fb1FYqG00

(Reuters) - King & Spalding said Wednesday it has added three partners in Miami, a hot legal market where the large global law firm opened an office earlier this year.

The Atlanta-founded firm has hired business and securities litigation partners Brian Miller, Samantha Kavanaugh and Ross Linzer from Miami-founded Akerman.

The lawyers are the first new Miami hires since the firm opened its office there in February, a spokesperson said.

Miller was chair of Akerman's securities litigation practice and the firm's Miami litigation department, King & Spalding said.

Florida has drawn Wall Street executives and others in the finance industry from New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. Warm weather, lower taxes and affordable space have been major incentives.

Law firms have followed finance and technology work. There were 43 law firm office openings in Florida in 2021, trailing only California and Texas, according to Leopard Solutions, which tracks hiring at law firms and large companies.

Several firms have opened new offices in Miami, including St. Louis-founded Armstrong Teasdale in January and Los Angeles-founded Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in May 2021.

King & Spalding opened its Miami outpost with 12 partners relocating from other offices. The 1,200-lawyer firm said at the time it has more than 50 lawyers who are barred in Florida and often work on matters there.

An Akerman spokesperson said the firm wishes the departing lawyers well.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as the business of law, including legal innovation and key players in the legal services industry. Reach her at sara.merken@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
State
New York State
Miami, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Atlanta#King Spalding#Leopard Solutions
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy