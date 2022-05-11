Top St. Louis city prosecutor faces discipline over probe of ex-governor

that top St. Louis prosecutor, Kimberly Gardner, receive a public reprimand after she was found to have violated professional conduct rules during her office's investigation into ex-Missouri governor Eric Greitens.

Greitens, a Republican, was charged by Gardner, the Democratic St. Louis Circuit attorney, in 2018 after he allegedly used an intimate photo to blackmail an unnamed woman with whom he'd been having an affair. The invasion of privacy charges were eventually dropped and Greitens resigned.

Before the state disciplinary panel's recommendation late Tuesday, Gardner admitted to her misconduct during an April 11 hearing. A joint stipulation produced after the hearing requested she be given a reprimand.

The Missouri Supreme Court must now approve the discipline recommendation.

Gardner's lawyers did not immediately return requests for comment Wednesday.

After the April hearing, Michael Downey, Gardner's attorney, said in a statement that she will "continue to direct her attention to the important work she has been elected to perform."

The panel said Gardner broke Missouri professional conduct rules by failing to turn over documents related to an interview with Greitens' alleged victim. She also failed to update court filings she knew to contain incorrect information, they said.

According to the Tuesday filing, the panel took Gardner's unblemished disciplinary history into consideration and called the situation an "isolated" incident.

A spokesperson for the Legal Ethics Counsel & Advisory Committee of the Supreme Court of Missouri did not immediately return requests for comment about the recommendation.

The case is In re Kim Gardner, No. DHP-21-005, Missouri Supreme Court.

For the Chief Disciplinary Counsel: Alan Pratzel and Sam Phillips

For Gardner: Michael Downey of Downey Law Group

(This story has been corrected to use the proper title for Pratzel and Phillips).

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Chinekwu Osakwe covers legal industry news with a focus on midsize law firms. Reach her at Chinekwu.osakwe@thomsonreuters.com.