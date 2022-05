January 6th, 2021 has gone down in history. Hundreds of people stormed the United States Capitol, property was damaged, people were hurt, and crimes were clearly committed. Regardless of your stance on what happened, let's all agree that if you break into a federal building by breaking doors and windows, it's illegal. You probably shouldn't do that. Because if you do, you're probably going to do some time.

