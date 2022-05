The Reading Police Department destroyed over 30 ATV’s and dirt bikes Thursday following the crackdown of illegal off-road vehicles on city streets. “As many of you residents know the illegal dirt bike/ATV riding on the city streets had really begun to be an issue, and the subject of numerous complaints” mentioned the department on social media. “Today was the last phase of this process to ensure that we will not be chasing these same vehicles again.”

