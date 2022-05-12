ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne left wanting more Man City goals despite netting four in win at Wolves

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408taB_0fb05pTB00

Kevin De Bruyne hailed a special night but felt he should have scored five after netting four times in Manchester City ’s thrashing of Wolves.

De Bruyne was the star of the show as City ran out 5-1 winners at Molineux to restore a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League .

With just two games to play and a goal difference plus seven better than second-placed Liverpool, City are closing in on a fourth title in five seasons.

De Bruyne began the rout after just seven minutes, completed a left-footed hat-trick inside 24 and then added a fourth on the hour. He went close to a competition record-equalling fifth when he hit the post in the closing moments.

The Belgian told Sky Sports: “It was pretty nice. When you score four goals it is always something special. It should have been five to be honest but I think we played well.

“We could have scored even more and to do that against a Wolves team who are defensively sound was really impressive.”

De Bruyne’s stunning performance came just a day after City announced they had agreed a deal to bolster their attack with the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next season.

De Bruyne appeared to offer a nod towards the club’s stunning capture by celebrating his third goal with arms outstretched in the manner of Haaland, but he insisted that was just coincidence.

“I did a couple of interviews and they said (it was like) Haaland, but I didn’t even know,” he said. “I just did it because I scored three and that never happens.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nq7TY_0fb05pTB00

After thrashing Newcastle 5-0 at the weekend, City have scored 10 goals since their heart-breaking Champions League semi-final loss at Real Madrid.

De Bruyne said: “The feeling is still not nice, but you need to move on. We try to now win the title and whatever happened unfortunately happened and you have to move on.”

Raheem Sterling added City’s fifth goal late on and Phil Foden also hit the post in a dominant display.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: “I’m so pleased for the performance and the result and the goals. We could have scored much much more. It was a brilliant performance from all the players.”

On De Bruyne’s performance, Guardiola said: “I am disappointed for him because he missed the fifth goal, the post!

“He is always so generous and has the sense to make an assist but I think this season he also has the sense to be prolific and score goals. He has been decisive in scoring goals – this is what the greatest do.

“I am very pleased for him, scoring four goals in the decisive part of the league is so important.”

The downside for City was the loss of centre-back Aymeric Laporte with a knee injury while Fernandinho, deployed as a makeshift defender, also felt a niggle.

With Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias sidelined and Nathan Ake not fully fit, City are running out of defensive options.

Guardiola said: “Apparently it doesn’t look good – some muscular problems for Fernandinho. Ayme had a tough knock in his knee and it will be difficult for Sunday.”

Guardiola also gave his reaction to the signing of Haaland.

“Big congratulations to the club,” he said. “He is a young talented player. I’m very pleased he decided to come and join us.”

Wolves were swept aside but did briefly peg City back at 1-1 with a Leander Dendoncker goal.

Fitness coach Carlos Cachada, filling in for the absent Bruno Lage following the manager’s positive Covid-19 test, said: “I think it’s a fair result. We were good in spells and responded quite well with a few counter-attacks but they’re a strong team.

“There’s nothing to say about it, it was a fair result and congratulations to Man City.

“You plan the things to stop them as a collective but then guys come and score four goals.”

The Independent

Mikel Arteta refuses to bite back at Antonio Conte criticism

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on the criticism he faced from Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Antonio Conte at the end of a fiery north London derby.Spurs brushed aside their rivals 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to reignite hopes of pipping the Gunners to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.But the drama did not end on the pitch as, after Arteta appeared to blame referee Paul Tierney for the result, Conte claimed the Spaniard “complains a lot” and should “focus more on his team”.Rather than continue the war of words, Arteta indicated he was following Conte’s advice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup final result, final score and reaction as Liverpool win penalty shootout

Liverpool have won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley. Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty in sudden-death, after Alisson saved from Mason Mount.Liverpool and Chelsea met in a rematch of February’s Carabao Cup final, and this encounter played out in remarkably similar fashion. Both sides had several opportunities to win the match in normal time and althought the frantic nature of the contest slowed in extra time, it followed 90 breathless minutes at Wembley.Liverpool made a bright start and threatened early through Luis Diaz, who was denied by Edouard Mendy in the first chance of the...
KOSTAS TSIMIKAS
The Independent

Women’s FA Cup final live stream: How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online and on TV today

Chelsea Women face Manchester City Women in the Women’s FA Cup final today in front of what could be a record-breaking crowd at Wembley. Both teams are attempting to wrap up the domestic club season by winning the double, after Chelsea won the Women’s Super League title last weekend and City defeated Chelsea to lift the League Cup in March. Chelsea are the reigning FA Cup champions, having defeated Arsenal to win last season’s delayed final in December, and Emma Hayes’ side come into match on the back of a 11-game winning run - dating back to their defeat to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Kane sends Spurs towards top four

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Burnley in a Premier League fixture that could prove crucial at both ends of the table. Spurs are looking to take advantage of their 3-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday night and can move about their rivals and into the top four with a victory this afternoon. While Tottenham’s Champions League qualification hopes remain out of their hands, Antonio Conte’s side have the chance to ramp up the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their trip to Newcatle on Monday. Burnley are under a different type of pressure, as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen dents Manchester City title push as West Ham hold champions to draw

Manchester City battled back from two goals down and missed a late penalty to keep the title race alive after a rip-roaring 2-2 draw at West Ham.Jarrod Bowen’s first-half double threatened to hand the initiative to second-placed Liverpool, who would have surely relished the challenge of drawing level on points and gnawing away at the goal difference at Southampton on Tuesday night.But Jack Grealish pulled one back after the break and an own goal by Vladimir Coufal hauled City level to at least keep their title destiny in their hands.Bowen's on fire.CC: Gareth Southgate pic.twitter.com/ijnodw2fve— West Ham United (@WestHam) May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Prince William booed by Wembley crowd at FA Cup final

Prince William was booed by sections of the crowd as he appeared on the pitch before the FA Cup final at Wembley.The jeering started when the Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the Football Association, was introduced to fans during the pre-match BBC television coverage.The booing continued as William moved down to the pitch where he met and shook hands with Chelsea and Liverpool players prior to the match starting on Saturday.Some fans in the stadium also seemed to take umbrage with the national anthem and a rendition of Christian hymn Abide With Me, which were also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as hosts seek points in survival scrap

Everton face yet another pivotal home game in their fight against Premier League relegation with Brentford the visitors at Goodison Park this afternoon.The Toffees have picked up momentum in recent weeks and a point at already-relegated Watford midweek backed up the win over Chelsea last weekend achieved by Frank Lampard’s men. More points are required though as they battle with Leeds and Burnley to avoid the drop into the Championship.The Bees are not playing for anything, having already secured their Premier League status for another season, but a 3-0 win last weekend against Southampton shows that Thomas Frank’s side will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea make unwanted history in role as continual Wembley bridesmaids

While his team-mates were celebrating, Jordan Henderson was busy consoling. The red flares had been lit, Kostas Tsimikas had set off on a lap of honour and Liverpool were headed for their supporters but their captain was nearer the halfway line, bent over a distraught Mason Mount. For the second time this season, a penalty miss decided a cup final between evenly-matched teams and this time Kepa Arrizabalaga had not ballooned a spot kick into orbit.Rather, Mount had been denied by Alisson, joining Jerzy Dudek and Bruce Grobbelaar among the Liverpool goalkeepers who have secured silverware in shootouts. For Mount,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
