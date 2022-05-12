ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University research triumphs will help with levelling up agenda, say experts

By Catherine Lough
 4 days ago

UK universities’ research excellence is evenly spread across the four nations of the UK, with experts stating this will help with the Government levelling up agenda.

The Research Excellence Framework (REF), which covers 157 universities submitting the work of 76,000 academic staff, found that overall, 41% of submitted research was “world-leading”, while a further 43% was “internationally excellent”.

At least 15% of research was considered world-leading in three-quarters of the UK’s universities, while more than 80% of research was judged world-leading or internationally excellent across each UK nation and English region.

The results will mean a funding boost for universities that have done well in the rankings, as high scores in the REF, carried out by Research England, mean institutions have more access to £2 billion of public research funding.

Experts have said this will help with the Government’s levelling up agenda and could highlight previously overlooked “pockets of excellence”.

Northumbria is the first modern university to cross the clear, blue water that separated the old and the new parts of the sector, and others are following

Andrew Wathey, Northumbria University

While universities in the Russell Group were ranked highly, other universities, such as Northumbria, had leaped up the rankings.

Northumbria University recorded the largest growth in research power, moving up 27 places to 23rd across the UK from its previous position in 2014.

Vice-Chancellor, Andrew Wathey, said that the outcome “moves us clearly into territory formerly the preserve of the Russell Group of universities”.

“Northumbria is the first modern university to cross the clear, blue water that separated the old and the new parts of the sector, and others are following,” he added.

Northumbria previously rose from 80th place to 50th in 2014, during the last REF. The university said that this made Newcastle , where Northumbria University is situated, combined with Durham , a “northern research powerhouse”, with the largest city-area concentration of researchers outside London.

“This is important for the economy of the North East, for inward investment – public and private – for future collaboration between the universities and business, and for the levelling up impacts of research,” Professor Wathey added.

Steven Hill, research director at Research England, said: “I think that the UK research system is well placed to meet the Government’s ambitions for levelling up”.

Sarah Richardson, editor of Research Professional News, told the PA news agency that their analysis showed the top universities had lost some of their market share of research excellence.

Between them, Oxford, UCL, Cambridge, King’s, Imperial and LSE had lost 2.4 percentage points of market share between 2014 and 2021, she said, while the universities increasing in market share by at least 0.3 percentage points were Northumbria, Exeter, Manchester Metropolitan, Liverpool and Cardiff.

She said that the gap between the top universities and others across the country “looks narrower”, and that “it’s enough of a shift to suggest an encouraging trend, that the rest of the country is closer to those institutions than previously thought”.

“What the REF does is, it will highlight where there’s already excellent research taking place around the country,” she said, adding that the shift predated the Government’s “huge focus” on levelling up.

The Government might see the results from universities around the country as a way of furthering this agenda, where there were “pockets of excellence that have gone below the radar”, she said.

Oxford University had the highest volume of world-leading research, and made the largest submission of research compared with any other university, submitting more than 3,600 researchers into 29 subject areas.

Professor Louise Richardson , the university’s vice-chancellor, said that the results showed Oxford was a “research powerhouse”.

University College London came second, with 93% of its research graded “world leading” and “internationally excellent”.

Its research scored a “grade point average” of 3.50 (out of 4), rising from 3.22 in 2014, with a total of 3,432 of its academics involved in the submission.

Cambridge University was third, Edinburgh fourth and Manchester fifth. At Cambridge, 93% of submissions were ranked “world-leading” or “internationally excellent” and 91% of STEM submissions were also ranked in these categories.

Stephen Toope, Cambridge University vice-chancellor, said that the results “highlight the strength of our research environment and outputs, and the significant impact that our research has across the world”.

Dinah Birch, professor of English Literature at the University of Liverpool, who chaired the REF panel on arts and humanities, said that the range of the research and its wider benefits was “astonishing”.

“Everything from the fiction of Anthony Trollope, to the nature articles that make up the substance of the universe, to the identification of new materials for manufacturing innovation, are a dizzying array of intellectual discovery,” she said.

Unions have said that the REF process is a “bureaucratic nightmare” which can entrench inequality, given how the results impact funding allocations.

University and College Union (UCU) general secretary, Jo Grady, said: “The UK is home to outstanding researchers and produces world leading research, year in, year out.

“But the Research Excellence Framework remains a flawed, bureaucratic nightmare and emblematic of a research culture obsessed with arbitrarily designating institutions or departments as “winners” or “losers”.

“It is a drain on the time and resources of university staff, and funding often entrenches structural inequalities.”

The Independent

When does the Northern Line reopen?

The London Underground’s Northern Line has finally fully reopened after its Bank branch was suspended four months ago.Services between Kennington and Moorgate on the tube had been suspended from 15 January, but TfL announced that they would be up and running from 16 May onwards.In fact, the operator reopened the eastern branch of the line a day earlier than scheduled, on 15 May. Here’s everything you need to know.Which part of the Northern Line was closed?From 15 January to 15 May 2022, part of the Bank branch of the Northern Line was closed off to tube users. The Northern Line,...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Energy bills: How can the UK government help reduce soaring gas and electricity?

UK electricity and gas prices have soared this spring after regulator Ofgem revised its energy price cap.The cap, which sets the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year, increased dramatically by 54 per cent from £1,277 to as much as £1,971. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer.A response to climbing wholesale gas prices around the world, driven by increased demand and reduced imports to Europe, the review was implemented as of 1 April 2022 and potentially places as many as 22m households up against it and unable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Northern Ireland business chiefs urge PM to pull back from plan to ditch protocol

Business leaders in Northern Ireland have urged Boris Johnson to pull back from radical unilateral action to ditch protocol checks, as the prime minister heads to Belfast for crisis talks.Mr Johnson has said the UK will have a “necessity to act” if the EU is unwilling to drop checks on goods coming from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.Ministers are reportedly ready to table legislation as early as this week to override the protocol – despite EU warnings that such a move would violate the Brexit treaty and could spark a trade war.However, the Northern Ireland business Brexit working group – an...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Experts to reflect on the Queen’s 70 incredible years on the throne

This year, the Queen reached a feat no other British monarch has: seven decades on the throne.The Queen ascended the throne at the age of 25, when her father King George VI passed away, however she was not crowned until almost 18 months later on 2 June 1953 to be sure that an appropriate period of mourning had passed.For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here. While Her Majesty officially marked her 70th year as Queen on 6 February, the achievement will be more formally celebrated with an additional bank holiday weekend in June this...
U.K.
The Independent

Why energy bills are increasing

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, has been reviewed and risen by 54 per cent, meaning a steep rise in household bills this spring.As of 1 April 2022, the cap rose from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer. Prepayment meter customers are seeing an even greater increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of the energy regulator Ofgem, has said: “We know...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘I will judge UK Government against its actions and not words’ – Donaldson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be judged on his actions and not his words over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the DUP leader has said.Mr Johnson is flying into the region for a series of meetings with the Stormont parties in a bid to restore the power-sharing government.The DUP is refusing to nominate a speaker to allow the Assembly to function, or a deputy First Minister to allow the Executive to be formed, until the UK takes action on post-Brexit trading arrangements which unionists regard as a border in the Irish Sea.The DUP has come under pressure from other parties to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Judge backs brain-stem test to determine if boy is dead

Specialists should try to establish whether a 12-year-old boy who has not regained consciousness since suffering “catastrophic” brain damage in an incident at home more than a month ago is dead, a High Court judge has ruled.Mrs Justice Arbuthnot concluded that a brain-stem test would be in Archie Battersbee’s best interests, at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Friday.Specialists treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” the youngster is dead and say life-support treatment should end.Bosses at the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Scandal-hit heart surgery unit warned for third time over ‘toxic’ culture

Junior doctors have been prevented from returning to scandal hit heart surgery unit previously criticised over “toxic” culture, The Independent has learned.This week, a coroner defended cardiac surgery at St George’s University Hospital, criticising an NHS-commissioned review into 67 deaths that warned of poor care.However, The Independent has learned the unit received a critical report from Health Education England (HEE), the body responsible for healthcare training, just last year.The NHS authority was so concerned about culture problems and “inappropriate behavior” within the unit that it took away the junior doctors working there.This is the third time HEE has intervened since...
HEALTH SERVICES
