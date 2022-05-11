25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Parks: Guest Outbursts, Ride Malfunctions + More

A new Tom Hanks movie set to be released later this year shot scenes in Niagara Falls this past weekend. The comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" stars Hollywood A-lister Hanks as an ornery retiree and widower who develops an unlikely friendship with his new neighbors. Hanks, who also serves as producer on the film, was not actually present for the filming, but his wife Rita Wilson and youngest son Truman Hanks were spotted in town. Wilson serves as co-producer on the project, while Truman plays a younger version of his father's character.

NIAGARA FALLS, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO