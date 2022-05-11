Morris E. Janssen

Full-time Patrol Officer Deadline: Friday, June 10, 2021 at 5pm. The Ely Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of a full-time Patrol Officer. Our department consists of 7 fulltime licensed peace officers and 1 administrative assistant. Starting base salary for 2022 is $28.80, with pay increases at 6 months, 1 year, and reaching top pay at year 2 (2022 rate $30.43). Longevity steps on top of base pay at years 3 (1.2 %), 4 (1.6 %), 5 (2%), 10 (3%), 15 (4%), 20 (5%), 25 (6%), and 30 (7 %). Employees also shall receive 4 % wage shift differential for all hours worked between 3:00pm and 7:00 am. Benefits include, health, dental, health savings, uniform allowance, 13 paid holidays, 2 personal days, vacation and sick leave.
