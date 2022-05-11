Morris E. Janssen

The Ely Utilities Commission will be having a public meeting at 4:30 PM on Wednesday May 25th at the Council Chambers in City Hall located at 209 E. Chapman Street to review the application of biosolids on private land located at 3151 County Road 904 located in unorganized township 61-13. This location has been permitted since 2011 and is scheduled to receive two applications in the upcoming cropping season. Utility staff will review the current permit and the procedure and requirements for land applications. If there are any questions concerning the application site, please contact Harold R. Langowski, Clerk-Treasurer at elyod@ely.mn.us or call 218-504-5140.

ELY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO