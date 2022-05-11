ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ely, MN

Morris E. Janssen

By Opinions/Editorials
Ely Echo
 3 days ago

Morris E. "The Rev" Janssen, 86, of...

Ely Echo

3A Republicans to gather in Ely

Endorsing convention slated for Friday at Ely Senior Center. Republicans in House District 3A will gather again - this time in Ely - to endorse a new candidate in their bid to seek DFL incumbent Rob Ecklund. Bob Wolfe, who won the endorsement last month at Cook, has since pulled...
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

Ely girls take second at Aurora

Ely’s high school girls track team piled up points in numerous events, but field events remained their strength Tuesday at Aurora. The Timberwolves were second among four teams at a meet hosted by Mesabi East, but the Wolves had two of the top-three places in two field events and top-three outings in three others.
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

Ely Public Schools REQUEST FOR QUOTATIONS

On the 31st day of May 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Board Room of Independent School District #696, the written quotes for snowplowing for the school calendar year of 2022-2023 shall be opened. The quotes must conform to the specifications that are available to interested parties and which are on file with the Superintendent’s office at 600 E. Harvey St., Ely, Minnesota. After reviewing the quotes, the District shall award a contract by direct negotiation consistent with the terms of Minn. Stat. 471.345.
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

POSITION OPENING Ely Public Schools Temporary Summer Skills Paraprofessional

Ely Public Schools is accepting applications for two Temporary Summer Skills Paraprofessionals; background check required. A complete application must include the following:. Return materials to: Ely Public Schools, Attn: Superintendent, 600 E. Harvey St., Ely, MN 55731 or email mwognum@ely.k12.mn.us. Dates of Employment: Monday - Thursday. June 13-16; 20-23; 27-30.
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC: COMMITTEE VACANCIES

The Ely Utilities Commission will be having a public meeting at 4:30 PM on Wednesday May 25th at the Council Chambers in City Hall located at 209 E. Chapman Street to review the application of biosolids on private land located at 3151 County Road 904 located in unorganized township 61-13. This location has been permitted since 2011 and is scheduled to receive two applications in the upcoming cropping season. Utility staff will review the current permit and the procedure and requirements for land applications. If there are any questions concerning the application site, please contact Harold R. Langowski, Clerk-Treasurer at elyod@ely.mn.us or call 218-504-5140.
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

City of Ely Boards and Committee Openings

The City of Ely is calling for interested applicants to fill the following vacancies on the. For more information on the committees go to www.ely.mn.us - City Government – Commissions, Committees, Boards. If you are interested in serving on a committee please remit a letter of interest or fill out the “Application to serve on city commission” and remit to the Ely City Clerk’s Office, 209 E. Chapman Street, Ely, MN or email casey.velcheff@ely.mn.us by June 2nd at Noon. Questions, please contact the Clerk-Treasurer’s Office at 218-226-5474 or 218-226-5449.
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

POSITION OPENING Ely Public Schools Head Nordic Ski Coach

Ely Public Schools is looking for a Head Boys and Girls Nordic Ski Coach for the 2022-2023 winter season. Background check required. • Previous coaching experience preferred. • Must be available for several practices/. ski meets from early November through. mid-February, including some weekends. and during school break periods. Application...
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

Graduation night at VCC

The 100th commencement at Vermilion Community College packed them in Tuesday night at the school’s gymnasium. Dozens of graduates were joined by school faculty and staff, family members and friends, fellow VCC students and others in both a historic and “return to normal” commencement. Provost Chris Koivisto...
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

Ely Police Department Ely, MN Full-time Patrol Officer

Full-time Patrol Officer Deadline: Friday, June 10, 2021 at 5pm. The Ely Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of a full-time Patrol Officer. Our department consists of 7 fulltime licensed peace officers and 1 administrative assistant. Starting base salary for 2022 is $28.80, with pay increases at 6 months, 1 year, and reaching top pay at year 2 (2022 rate $30.43). Longevity steps on top of base pay at years 3 (1.2 %), 4 (1.6 %), 5 (2%), 10 (3%), 15 (4%), 20 (5%), 25 (6%), and 30 (7 %). Employees also shall receive 4 % wage shift differential for all hours worked between 3:00pm and 7:00 am. Benefits include, health, dental, health savings, uniform allowance, 13 paid holidays, 2 personal days, vacation and sick leave.
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

POSITION OPENING Ely Public Schools Assistant Volleyball Coach

Ely Public Schools is looking for an Assistant Volleyball Coach for the 2022 fall season. Background check required. during school break periods. A complete application must include the following:. • District Application. • Resume. Mail materials to: Ely Public Schools, Attn: Superintendent, 600 E. Harvey St., Ely, MN 55731 or...
ELY, MN
Ely Echo

Goodbye winter! The ice is out (finally) and summer is on its way (finally)

The news arrived Tuesday and it was welcome: finally, Shagawa Lake was open. But the winner of the Ely Echo’s annual Ice Out contest wasn’t the only one happy. Those planning to wet a line this weekend or counting on the arrival of visiting anglers were joined by others with smiles on their faces.
ELY, MN

