New York is many things, but predictable is not one of them. Who had the mayor citing ghosts as a reason not to live in Gracie Mansion on their 2022 bingo card? How about an Assembly member getting his car stolen out of the Capitol garage because he left his keys in there? Sure, neither are a budget coyote or the arrest of an Albany reporter for using his phone, but hauntings and joy rides certainly aren’t par for the course when it comes to New York politics. For the rest of the week’s less kooky news, keep reading.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO