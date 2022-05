A judge sentenced a transient Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for gunning down a man at an Orange County motel while kidnapping his own girlfriend. Police arrested Luke Theodore Lampers in Old Town, where officers shot him while he fled from them. The kidnapping victim had called her father from another motel, where she said she had escaped, leading police to where he was staying while on the lam.

