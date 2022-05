NATCHITOCHES – With everything seemingly stacked against it, the Northwestern State baseball team put on arguably its most resilient performance of 2022. Down seven runs after half an inning and without right-handed pitcher Johnathan Harmon, the Demons' No. 2 starter all season, Northwestern State roared back and then held on for a 14-11 Southland Conference win against New Orleans at Brown-Stroud Field to even the three-game series.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO