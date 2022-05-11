Missing: Jaitajah Folmar

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio.

Jaitajah Folmar is 17 years old. She went missing on January 9 when she left her home in Lorain and hasn’t been back since.

She is 5’6″ and 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, light blue jeans and black boots.

Police have a reason to believe she may be in Cleveland.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Lorain detectives at 440-204-2195.

