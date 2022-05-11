ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

And the beat goes on… Solano experiencing fifth COVID surge, reporting nearly 500 new cases, 2 deaths

By Roger Straw
beniciaindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolano County reports 469 new COVID infections and 2 new deaths. Benicia and Solano 7-day transmission rates SOARING. Solano Public Health COVID dashboard, Monday, May 9, 2022:. DEATHS: Solano reported 2 new COVID-related deaths in today’s report, both age 65+. Solano has reported 5 deaths so far in May....

beniciaindependent.com

beniciaindependent.com

Solano County reports 502 new COVID infections, 195 of them in Vacaville

Solano County reports 502 new COVID infections and 25 new hospitalizations. (Tap here for hospitalizations.) Benicia and Solano 7-day transmission rates continue very HIGH. Solano Public Health COVID dashboard, Thursday, May 12, 2022:. DEATHS: Solano reported no new COVID-related deaths in today’s report. Solano has reported 5 deaths so far...
