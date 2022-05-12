3 Korean Women Shot At Dallas Hair Salon By Unknown Gunman, Police Say

Three women were shot at a hair salon in Dallas on Wednesday after a gunman entered the business and opened fire, police said.

The shooting took place at Hair World Salon, which operates in a predominantly Korean business area. An unidentified man stopped his vehicle near the salon, entered the building and shouted something unintelligible. He then fired at least four shots inside before fleeing, according to authorities.

The victims were all Korean women who were shot in their extremities, police told Dallas’ NBC 5 . They were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

WFAA, the local ABC affiliate, said that the salon’s owner, an employee and a customer were injured in the attack.

The Dallas Police Department described the suspect as a Black man driving a dark-colored or maroon minivan. It’s unclear what type of firearm the attacker used or what motivated the act.

On Wednesday evening, authorities also shared a photo of the person fleeing the scene and an image of the vehicle.

Investigators told local media that there was no indication the shooting was a hate crime.

“We haven’t said that it’s not, but we haven’t seen any indication that at this time that it is one,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a spokesman for the department, told KDFW, the local Fox affiliate. “When he came in, he shouted something that we haven’t figured out yet, and then he started shooting.”

The department has called in the FBI to help with its investigation.

Dallas police did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for comment.

