Columbia Police arrest suspect in connection to shooting on Clinkscales Road early Wednesday morning

By Ben Fein
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Columbia police arrested a man in connection to a shooting on the 500 block of Clinkscales Road early Wednesday morning.

Officials say Justin Wayne Owen, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for first-degree burglary and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon just after midnight on Wednesday.

During the investigation, officers found two individuals at the residence and were told that Owen had sustained a gunshot wound had left.

Officers were joined by Columbia's Crime Scene Investigation van to take pictures of the scene, as officers confirmed they were also executing a search warrant in relation to the shooting.

CPD could be seen taking photographs inside one home on Clinkscales, as officers brought out bags of evidence.

Owen was transported by EMS to a local hospital in stable condition and was subsequently released after treatment.

